The NFL has been playing games on Thanksgiving Day since the beginning of the league, but we may be about to watch the greatest Thanksgiving game of all time. The Chicago Bears are traveling to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions with control of the NFC North on the line. Whoever wins will move to 9-2 on the season, stand alone atop the division, and hold a tiebreaker. The stakes could hardly be higher.

Both teams are red-hot entering Week 12. In fact, this is the first Thanksgiving game in NFL history in which each team is riding a win streak of at least five games. Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is putting together a strong case to be the 2026 Offensive Player of the Year while Jeffery Simmons' three-sack game in Week 11 made him a favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Any way you look at it, this game is as close to a true toss-up as it gets. The Bears can absolutely win this one and head into another mini-bye with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, especially if they hit these keys.

1. Score no less than 30 points on offense

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turkey legs and stuffing shouldn't be the only thing that the Bears feast on during Thanksgiving. They need their offense to get its mojo back against Detroit's wounded defense. They had already lost star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson for the season in Week 10, but on Sunday they also learned that standout rookie defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard is out for the season, too. Linebacker Jack Campbell is also still out after his terrifying neck injury earlier in the month.

Detroit's defense still has plenty of firepower, such as defensive tackle Alim McNeill, but it's vulnerable right now and the Bears' offense must take advantage after back-to-back unimpressive games. I'm not saying they need a repeat of their 59-point outburst in Week 1, but I have a hard time believing they'll win with any less than 30 points.

2. Sack Jared Goff at least three times in the first half

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff runs with the ball during a game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lions' offense is humming right now, and a lot of credit for that goes to Jared Goff's steady, unwavering level of play. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's offense fits him like a glove, and he's only gotten better as he's become more comfortable. It's up to the Bears, therefore, to make him uncomfortable.

If the Bears' defensive line can get to Goff and bring him down at least three times in the first half, he'll likely be rattled enough to get a little jumpy. He may fire the ball too early and create interception opportunities or throw the ball out of bounds when perhaps a play could have been made.

3. Hold Jahmyr Gibbs to less than 95 yards

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs runs with the ball during a game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As aforementioned, Gibbs is currently a strong candidate to finish the season as the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year. He currently leads all running backs in carries (222), yards (1,098) and touchdowns (13). He is the engine of Detroit's offense, and the Bears have to find a way to slow him down. Luckily, they already found a blueprint for doing exactly that earlier in the season.

In my Week 6 keys to victory for the Bears, I said that they needed to hold superstar running back Bijan Robinson to less than five yards per carry. They failed in that regard, but they held him to just 61 rushing yards for the game. How? By starting out hot on offense and forcing Atlanta to keep Robinson on the sidelines.

That's how Chicago can throw the brakes on the Gibbs train. Jump out to an early lead, force a couple of three-and-outs, and Detroit will have to play catch-up through the air. That's when the defensive line will have their chance to hit my second key and make Goff's life miserable for 60 minutes.

Final Prediction: Bears lose 24-31

Unfortunately for Bears fans, I think my keys to victory are asking too much of this Bears team against the Lions on the road on a short week. When I predicted the Bears' final games of the season, I had them losing this one and I stand by it. However, it will be a close one, and the players will be able to hold their heads high during the mini-bye.

After losing this game, I expect the Bears to finish the season 13-4, including a victory over the Lions at Soldier Field in Week 17. They'll get their revenge, but it won't happen on Thanksgiving.

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