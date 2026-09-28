Why is Case Keenum Starting Over Tyson Bagent? Explaining Bears' Week 3 Decision

The Chicago Bears have a quarterback problem for the Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, as the Bears are forced to start Case Keenum due to injuries.

The Bears will be without starting quarterback Caleb Williams for multiple games after it was revealed that Williams suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain in Week 2.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, Williams is slated to miss three or four weeks due to the injury, although the insiders note the former No. 1 overall pick is a fast healer, so a faster return remains possible.

"Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has a Grade 2 hamstring injury that doctors say could sideline him for three to four weeks, league sources told ESPN and NFL Network," Rapoport and Schefter said.

"This doesn't mean that Williams, whom the Bears have touted as a quick healer, couldn't return sooner than that timeline," Schefter added.

While Tyson Bagent is the Bears' official No. 2 quarterback, he is not going to get the start on Monday night, as the Bears have opted for Keenum to start in place of Williams.

Why Bears are starting Case Keenum over Tyson Bagent

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) celebrates his run against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bagent suffered a concussion in the Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and wasn't even certain to be cleared before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.

However, Bagent has been cleared and is good to go, but the Bears are not starting him because his recovery from the concussion got in the way of preparation.

According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, because Bagent didn't get sufficient prep time, the Bears are giving the ball to the 38-year-old Keenum instead.

"(Tyson Bagent) just passed concussion protocol this morning. So he will be in tomorrow night; he’ll be the backup quarterback. They couldn’t make him the starter because he wasn’t involved too much in the game plan," Glazer said on Sunday.

The news about why Keenum is starting has also been reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"The Bears are expected to start Case Keenum at QB against the Eagles tonight," he reported on Monday morning. "Caleb Williams has already been ruled out, and Tyson Bagent practiced only once this week. Bagent was eventually cleared from the concussion protocol, but Keenum is slated to start."

Case Keenum's history vs. Vic Fangio

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) talks to Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) after the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keenum has started against Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio three times and Keenum has won each time.

He beat Fangio as the Vikings' starter in two games in 2017 when Fangio was the defensive coordinator of the Bears, and then beat the legendary defensive coach once again in 2021, when Fangio was with the Denver Broncos and Keenum was starting for the Cleveland Browns.

In those three games, Keenum completed 59-of-83 passes (71%) for 528 yards and three touchdowns to zero interceptions.

The Bears will hope Keenum can stay perfect against Fangio when the Bears and Eagles square off at Soldier Field on Monday night.