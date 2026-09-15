Why Dennis Allen's Disappointment Points to an Improved Bears Defense in Week 2

The Chicago Bears offense put on a Week 1 thriller in their 59-37 win over the Carolina Panthers, and such a historic point total is reason enough for Bears fans to celebrate. However, those 37 points allowed can't be overlooked entirely. Chicago's defense entered the 2026 season facing major doubts that they could help the offense win games, and so far, those doubts have been vindicated.

The film review session after the game had to be a brutal one for the defense, and a quote from defensive tackle Kentavius Street bears that out. According to a tweet from the official CHGO Bears account on X, Street was asked what defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's tone was when addressing the defense, to which he replied, "Have you ever disappointed your parents?"

It's a funny answer, but underneath the flippant choice of words there's a reason for Bears fans to have higher expectations for this unit in a Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. As a parent myself, I know that being disappointed in your children is generally the result of them not meeting a standard that you know they can and should meet.

The Bears' defense had shining moments despite a poor result in Week 1

Chicago Bears DE Montez Sweat pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When I graded every Bears position group on Monday, I lumped the entire defense into one category and assigned an 'F' grade, and I stand by that. However, that doesn't mean I think this unit will be at the bottom of the league for the entire season, and Allen probably doesn't think so, either. Coming off as a disappointed parent when speaking to his group suggests that he truly believes they're much better than what they showed on the field.

And to be fair to the players, it indeed wasn't all bad. They sacked the elusive Bryce Young twice and held the offense to just four successful conversions on 10 third- and fourth-down attempts. They took the ball away twice, with a third takeaway attributed to the special teams unit on a muffed punt. Rookies Malik Muhammad and Dillon Thieneman shined in their debuts, a testament to Allen's coaching.

We also need to consider the possibility that the Panthers' offense is a much-improved unit. Bryce Young has shown genuine growth since his disastrous rookie season. They have two dangerous receivers in Jalen Coker and 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan. I'm not here to tell you that they'll be Super Bowl contenders in January, but I don't think these Panthers are the same ol' Panthers of the last few seasons.

Furthermore, it's important to remember that, just like last year, this defense still can't catch a break when it comes to injuries. Their biggest free agent acquisition, safety Coby Bryant, remains sidelined with a knee injury until mid-December at the earliest. The safety the Bears signed to replace Bryant was one of the Bears' inactives for Week 1. And, of course, Kyler Gordon is still not back from his own injury. The starters we see today are, hopefully, not the starters we might see in January.

What can the Bears do better in Week 2?

Chicago Bears S Dillon Thieneman tries to tackle Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's one thing to expect better of a defense, but actually being better is another story. So where can the Bears be better next Sunday when the Vikings come to Soldier Field? For one thing, they may not have to worry about facing a mobile quarterback again. Kyler Murray's Week 2 availability is up in the air, and if he can't go on Sunday, the Vikings would turn again to Carson Wentz, who will give the Bears a much better chance of racking up the sack total.

The Bears will also face an easier time defending the run. Aaron Jones Sr. is no longer the killer he was in his prime, and even against Green Bay's depleted defensive line, he could muster only 3.3 yards per carry. Jordan Mason was barely over 2 yards per carry before a 28-yard scamper boosted his stats.

The biggest problem facing the Bears is superstar receiver Justin Jefferson. The thrust of their gameplan for Week 2, then, needs to be taking away Jefferson's availability and forcing the rest of the receiver room to produce. Of Minnesota's 153 passing yards last week, Jefferson accounted for 92 of them.

I would not expect Chicago's defense to give up 37 points again, not even to a Minnesota offense that can be dangerous. Chalk up that embarrassing performance in Charlotte to Week 1 jitters and the guys having to recalibrate from training camp, where you have to go less than 100% when pursuing the quarterback. If Dennis Allen believes they can be better, that's good enough for me (for now).