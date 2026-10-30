Why Super Bowl Ambition, Not Injury Panic, Sparked Pre-Game Trades for Bears and Seahawks

The Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks sit at the edge of the NFC postseason picture, with the Seahawks on the bubble right now at 4-3. Both teams made major moves ahead of a massive Monday Night Football matchup in Week 8.

Chicago swung for the fences with an unexpected trade for Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. The Bears sent the Titans a 2027 first-round draft pick, 2028 first-round draft pick, and 2027 fourth-round draft pick, receiving a 2028 fifth-round draft pick along with Simmons.

Meanwhile, Seattle acquired guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts. The Seahawks sent the Colts a 2027 third-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round draft pick for the 30-year-old All-Pro guard.

Chicago is thin on the defensive line due to injuries and the like, but there's been recent absences on the edge, not the middle.

Seattle will be missing left tackle Charles Cross due to a high ankle sprain against the Bears, but the Seahawks didn't land Nelson to account for Anthony Bradford's injury woes this season at guard. Nelson is on a different level than anyone on Seattle's interior offensive line. It's clear the Seahawks feel they have a chance to repeat despite some Super Bowl hangover losses to the Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. There may also now be a fix for one of the league's least effective run games early on.

Jeffery Simmons, Quenton Nelson Face Off in Debuts For New Teams

Aug 4, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) goes through drills during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many eyes will be on Simmons and Nelson this coming Monday, particularly because it'll be easy to track how each is doing when lined up against each other.

Nelson will get the chance to open up gaps for Emanuel Wilson, who's become Seattle's top running back during an injury-stricken season for the room, as well as the returning Zach Charbonnet. Simmons will get the chance to prevent and plug those gaps in his Chicago debut.

There were already plenty of subplots to be excited about on Monday. The Ryan Poles-John Schneider chess match with their trade deadline splashes taking center stage gives the Manningcast some great X's and O's fodder.

It's either that or the tense Joe Buck-Troy Aikman booth. Unfortunately, America seems to love choosing the dysfunction over the practical, hence reality television still being consumed decades past its expiration date.

Contenders make the right moves during the season, just as much as before it. Both the Seahawks and Bears front offices are letting their fans know that they are taking these next few months seriously.

This is a bellwether game for these two teams. We'll see which franchise better accommodates its midseason splash and moves closer to the top of the NFC.