𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟕, 𝟏𝟗𝟐𝟎



The Bears are founded as the Decatur Staleys. They would become the Chicago Bears the following season. They are one of two remaining franchises from the NFLs founding in 1920, along with the Arizona Cardinals.pic.twitter.com/CH2o6wJfTk