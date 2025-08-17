Theo Benedet as a Chicago Bears starter: What are the odds?
It sounds like the most unlikely storyline the Bears could come up with, but it seems they have done it.
At least it's trending that way. Theo Benedet is undrafted, is a Canadian from North Vancouver and he is a left tackle with arms only 32 1/8 inches long.
Yet, he blocked Dolphins backups well last week at both left and right tackle, and has done it throughout training camp well enough at right tackle that he's the late entry in the unsettling attempt by the team to address this most vital of line positions two weeks into preseason. That's the left side, or Caleb Williams' blind side.
Every year Bleacher Report looks at each team's undrafted rookie most likely to make the roster and definitely didn't come up with Benedet's name. Instead, it was quarterback Austin Reed.
What are the odds of a player from the British Columbia Thunderbirds making it as an NFL starter?
Reserve Giovanni Manu of the Lions was a fourth-round pick from the T-birds.
Well, if nicknames mean anything the Bears have had a starter from the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at left tackle the last three seasons, and it's Braxton Jones' position Benedet is trying to take.
Beyond that fun fact, there are various low percentages saying it can't be done. But there are exceptions.
The All-Canada Show
The Canadian thing is no big deal. There were 11 Canadians on active rosters in the NFL last year on opening day according to Canadiansportscene.com. This didn't included Benedet, who was on the practice squad all year. Nor did it include Chase Claypool, the former Canadian Bear.
There have been less than 200 Canadians play in the NFL but the Bears are no stranger to this phenomena.
One of their most famous players was a Canadian, Hall of Famer Bronko Nagurski from Rainy River, Ontario. More recently, Israel Idonije was a Canadian after being born in Nigeria.
They even have a Canadian on the roster already. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, like Idonije, was born in Nigeria but grew up in Canada.
The odds are not great but it happens.
Undrafted but not unwanted
The undrafted thing is rare, too, especially at tackle. It's not entirely unheard of, though.
According to a Spotrac.com analysis of positions drafted through the end of last decade, 17.2% of NFL starting tackles had been undrafted. It's not position-specific but a Yahoo.com survey in 2023 said the number of undrafted free agents on rosters constituted a larger group than the number of players drafted in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds. In some years, the number is greater than the number of third-rounders.
This doesn't say much for the draft process, but the Bears won't care where Benedet comes from or how they got him if it turns out he can play well.
Is it too much to believe that former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, coach Matt Eberflus, line coach Chris Morgan and current GM Ryan Poles would combine forces to leave a player with talent enough to start on the practice squad all last year while starting a lesser player?
It's not, but it's supposed to be a position Poles knows well because he played it.
More likely, Benedet was a player with talent who lacked experience, faced better talent and developed in a year of practices with the scout team/practice squad.
"Every day he's just continued to work and improve and he grabs our attention with the things he does really well, and we know that he's not a finished product by any means, but the growth from spring to now has been incredible," line coach Dan Roushar said.
Short-armed and dangerous
As for arm length, NFL teams made a big deal about Will Campbell's 32 5/8-inch arms and he is working at starting left tackle with the Patriots after going in Round 1. Benedet's arms are 32 1/8 inches. No NFL starting tackle at the end of last season had arms as short as Benedet's.
However, he does have a 78 3/4-inch wingspan and that's better than the 77 3/8 inches Campbell had at the combine according to Mockdraftable.com. It's still very low because Campbell's 77 3/8 was bottom 7%.
It just seems so unlikely and even less likely than in the past for a player like Benedet to emerge.
Although the Spotrac study at the end of the last decade had 17.2% of tackle starters undrafted, the number of undrafted players who make rosters overall is declining every year. It's assumed this is due to better scouting.
At the end of last decade, the figure was16.4% undrafted players but only 1.8% last year. It has been below 10% since the pandemic.
The Bears will take a look at Benedet Sunday night and probably through two practices next week and Friday's preseason game with the Chiefs. Even if starters don't play against Kansas City, they'll likely want to see Benedet against as many types of pass rushers as possible.
After all, it was Ben Johnson's requirement for a tackle that above all else, they be able to pass block.
"To me, the No. 1 job of an offensive tackle, doesn't matter if it's right or left, is to pass protect," Johnson said. "You need to be able to block their best pass rusher, one on one, and that's, to me, the No. 1 job."
They need to know more and facing the Bills Sunday will give them a bigger clue.
NFL Starting Tackle Arm Length
(Based on ESPN depth charts before draft)
Dawand Jones, Browns, 36-3/8 inches
Andrew Thomas, Giants, 36-1/8
Paris Johnson, Cardinals, 36-1/8
Ronnie Stanley, Ravens, 35-5/8
Jordan Mailata, Eagles, 35-1/2
Cam Robinson, Texans, 35-1/2
Braxton Jones, BEARS, 35-3/8
Verdarian Lowe, Patriots, 35-3/8
Dion Dawkins, Bills, 35
Orlando Brown, Bengals, 35
Broderick Jones, Steelers, 34-3/4
Charles Cross, Seahawks, 34-1/2
Dan Moore, Titans, 34-1/2
Trent Williams, 49ers, 34-1/4
Christian Darrisaw, Vikings, 34-1/4
Laremy Tunsil, Commanders, 34-1/4
Kolton Miller, Raiders, 34-1/8
Tyler Guyton, Cowboys, 34-1/8
Garett Bolles, Broncos, 34
Ikem Ekwonu, Panthers, 34
Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers, 34
Terron Armstead, Dolphins, 34
Olu Fashanu, Jets, 34
Walker Little, Jaguars, 33-3/4
Taylor Decker, Lions, 33-3/4
Rasheed Walker, Packers, 33-5/8
Jaylon Moore, Chiefs, 33-3/8
Jake Matthews, Falcons, 33-3/8
Taliese Fuaga, Saints, 33-1/8
Rashawn Slater, Chargers, 33
Bernhard Raimann, Colts, 32-7/8
Alaric Jackson, Rams, 32-1/2
