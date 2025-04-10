Wide receiver of interest to Bears denies sexual assault charge
A player of interest to the Bears will approach the draft with a ref flag due to a police matter.
Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond, the speedster who the Bears slated for a 30 visit to Halas Hall, turned himself in to Frisco, Texas police on Thursday for a matter related to a warrant for sexual assault, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
He posted bond and was then released, according to Rapoport.
Bond released a statement shortly after the news broke, per Rapoport:
“Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false," Bond said in a statement. "I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence.”
Bond had predicted he would break the combine 40-yard record but was quite a bit slower at an official 4.39 seconds, then ran an unofficial 4.35 at the Texas Pro day. Some pro day clocks had him down around 4.3.
Bond played two seasons at Alabama and had 65 catches for 888 yards and five touchdowns, then transferred to Texas last year and posted a 34-catch season for 540 yards with five TDs.
Projections by NFL Mock Draft Data Base have put Bond as a second- or third-round pick. Pro Football Focus rates him 109th in the draft class, which would make him a fourth-round pick.
