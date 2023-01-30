2023 NFL Free Agency: Which Bengals Need New Deals?
CINCINNATI — The 2023 offseason just started for the Cincinnati Bengals, prompting a look at their upcoming free agents.
It figures to be an in-house agenda for the Bengals after a few years of spending on outside talent.
Check out the group of player's on expiring deals:
S Jessie Bates
S Vonn Bell
TE Hayden Hurst
CB Eli Apple
LB Germaine Pratt
RB Samaje Perine
TE Drew Sample
CB Tre Flowers
QB Brandon Allen
RB Trayveon Williams
WR Trent Taylor
G Max Scharping
S Michael Thomas
CB Jalen Davis
Players like quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Tee Higgins are eligible for big-time contract extensions as well.
It will be interesting to see if the Bengals try to get Burrow's massive deal done first before addressing the rest of the roster.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
AFC Championship Referee Ron Torbert Addresses Botched Third Down In Second Half
Chiefs DE Frank Clark Calls Out Bengals Wide Receivers: 'I Don't Know What The Hell' They Did
Germaine Pratt Responds To Video Of Him Calling Out Joseph Ossai
Travis Kelce To Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval: 'Shut Yo Mouth'
Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Kansas City Chiefs
Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 23-20 Loss to Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Sets Up Tying Score In AFC Championship Game
Watch: Tee Higgins Gives Mom Touchdown Ball During AFC Championship Game
Halftime Observations: Bengals Struggle Early, Trail Chiefs 13-6
Watch: Tee Higgins Does Best Randy Moss Impression, Catches 27-Yard Touchdown From Joe Burrow
Bengals Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd Questionable To Return Against Chiefs
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of AFC Championship Showdown With Chiefs
Look: Joe Burrow Arrives For Bengals' AFC Championship Game Against Chiefs
Tee Higgins On Joe Burrow: 'It's Good To Have A Quarterback Who Can Come Out In The Snow And Sling It'
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast