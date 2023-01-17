Andrew Whitworth Gives Clear Answer On Returning To Play For Bengals

The retired All-Pro left tackle is getting a lot of love from Bengals fans.

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth stamped out any hope he might help Cincinnati on its playoff run.

Whitworth saw all the calls for him to return on social media Monday, mere weeks after fans wanted him to step in for the injured La'el Collins.

"I hear you Kay!" Whitworth tweeted at Kay Adams. "But as I told Peter Schrager! My heart and mind says yes!! But these giraffe/skinny jean legs say no thx!!"

Calls for Whitworth returned after Jonah Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap against the Ravens. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor noted Williams is week-to-week, but fans still flocked to recruit Whitworth. Alas, that dream isn't happening, but the big fella still has nice ties to the team.

Check out his kids getting some special signed Joe Burrow jerseys.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the divisional round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

-----

