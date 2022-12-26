NFL Insider To Andrew Whitworth: 'Get A Ring With The Bengals'

CINCINNATI — In light of Bengals right tackle La'el Collins suffering a torn ACL, fans and major analysts are calling on one name to step in for a playoff run: Andrew Whitworth.

The retired two-time All-Pro left tackle rode off into the sunset with a Super Bowl in Los Angeles last season, but NFL Network's Peter Schrager thinks he should pull a move one of his 2021 teammates did in the playoffs.

"This is my claim to you," Schrager said on Good Morning Football. "Amazon ends Thursday with the anemic Titans taking on the Cowboys. The season's over. You've already had your holidays. You had your Christmas with your family. Andrew Whitworth. We love you. We've seen you on TV. We've seen you at the table. Your buddy Eric Weddle last year, got the call from the Rams in the playoffs. Came in, played safety, and won a ring.

"How cool would it be if you came back? Won a ring with the Rams last year, come back with the Bengals. He's 6-foot-7, just kind of stand there. We're not looking for you to be an All-Pro, and you get a ring with the Bengals as well."

Plenty of people are tossing the idea out as Cincinnati deals with its third season-ending injury to a key starter. Whitworth appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast last week and didn't completely rule out a short return to the NFL.

"You know, hey, you know what, Amazon's done December 29th, so technically, I can have a week to join a team, get in shape, you know," Whitworth said with a joking tone on the show.

Still, stepping in to play right tackle is completely different than Weddle coming off his couch to post great safety play for LA last season. Whitworth would have very little time to develop chemistry with the rest of the unit.

Also, he's never played right tackle consistently in the NFL.

Whitworth's been listed as a left tackle during 15 of his 16 NFL seasons. The reunion is a fun proposition but also a significant longshot.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

-----

