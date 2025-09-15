Bengals Betting Underdogs For First Time in 2025 Season Against Minnesota Vikings
CINCINNATI — Jake Browning and the Bengals are betting underdogs entering the backup QB's first start since the end of the 2023 season. Joe Burrow hasn't been officially ruled out yet, but he won't be playing, and the betting market reacted accordingly, with Cincinnati now a 3.5-point betting underdog against Minnesota.
The point total is set at 43.5.
The Bengals are now 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 outright this season, while Minnesota is 1-1 on both fronts. They just posted no touchdowns in a 22-6 Sunday Night Football loss to Atlanta.
Cincinnati is putting its winning hopes in Jake Browning's hands until Burrow returns.
"We've got a lot of confidence in [Jake Browning]," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after Cincinnati's 31-27 win over Jacksonville. "The players do. The players played for him. We have trust that he's gonna figure out a way ... He just went out there cool, calm, and collected. Did his job."
Cincinnati has now won seven consecutive games dating back to last season and needs to bank as many wins as possible amidst a hazy 2025 outlook without Joe Burrow for what could be awhile.
