Bengals Comfortable With Plan for Offensive Tackle Trent Brown, Who Could Still Start at Right Tackle
CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown went through individual drills on Monday. It was his first practice of training camp.
The Bengals are taking it slow with the veteran. Head coach Zac Taylor said he doesn't need to see Brown play in the preseason to be confident in him.
"We'll just take it one day at time to see where we're at," Taylor said. "I've got enough game tape to know what type of player he is. If he doesn't end up playing in a preseason game that's not the end of the world for me."
Brown missed the first nine practices of training camp. He was on the NFI list, but passed a physical on Sunday. He made it clear he wants to get in football shape, but agrees that he doesn't need to suit up in the preseason to be ready for Week 1.
"This is year 10 for me. I've got a lot of reps under my belt already," Brown said. "I think I kind of know how the game is played and how it needs to be played and what is expected of myself for myself and from a team standpoint.
"I don't think it really makes a difference to go out there for a series and then you don't play a game for like, a month or three weeks, two weeks whatever. So it is what it is. I think I'll be just fine."
Brown is competing with first round rookie Amarius Mims for the starting right tackle job. The veteran is listed as the starter on the Bengals' first official depth chart.
It's fair to take that with a grain of salt, but still noteworthy, especially since Brown seems unfazed by how Mims' impressive start in training camp.
"It will play itself out. I’m not worried," he said.
