Bengals Owner Mike Brown Shares His Thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase's Future and a Possible Extension

The Bengals are hoping to re-sign the star wide receiver.

James Rapien

Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Bengals know how valuable Ja'Marr Chase is to their team. The 24-year-old is entering his fourth NFL season and is eligible for a contract extension.

Bengals owner and team president Mike Brown says they're going to do everything they can to keep Chase in Cincinnati.

"He's a key player. Next to Joe (Burrow), he's our next one. He knows it, we know it," Brown said. "This may take a while. We are gonna bend over backwards to get it done. I can't tell you when, though."

Brown knows how much star wide receivers are getting paid. The Bengals may not be able to get a deal done with Chase this offseason. The Vikings didn't sign Justin Jefferson to a new contract until after his fourth season. Chase could follow a similar path.

Regardless, Brown and the Bengals know how important Chase is to their success and they're determined to keep him in Cincinnati long term.

James Rapien

