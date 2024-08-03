All Bengals

Bengals Practice Takeaways: Star QB Joe Burrow Shows Off Arm Strength

This is a great sign for the Bengals.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass at Cincinnati Bengals training camp on the Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati on Sunday, July 28, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass at Cincinnati Bengals training camp on the Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati on Sunday, July 28, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continues to make progress throughout training camp. The 27-year-old is hoping to bounce back after suffering a season-ending wrist injury last November.

Burrow admits he's still refining his game with the start of the regular season just over a month away. That didn't stop him from throwing a plethora of deep balls in Friday's session.

The 27-year-old connected with Charlie Jones and Shedrick Jackson on back-to-back deep balls. He also pushed the ball downfield multiple times afterwards in team drills. It was the most deep throws we've seen him make in a training camp practice this year.

Burrow plans on playing at least a series in the preseason opener on August 10 against the Buccaneers. Pushing the ball deep downfield on consecutive plays is noteworthy.

Check out his throws to Jones and Jackson here.

Published
