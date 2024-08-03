Bengals Practice Takeaways: Star QB Joe Burrow Shows Off Arm Strength
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continues to make progress throughout training camp. The 27-year-old is hoping to bounce back after suffering a season-ending wrist injury last November.
Burrow admits he's still refining his game with the start of the regular season just over a month away. That didn't stop him from throwing a plethora of deep balls in Friday's session.
The 27-year-old connected with Charlie Jones and Shedrick Jackson on back-to-back deep balls. He also pushed the ball downfield multiple times afterwards in team drills. It was the most deep throws we've seen him make in a training camp practice this year.
Burrow plans on playing at least a series in the preseason opener on August 10 against the Buccaneers. Pushing the ball deep downfield on consecutive plays is noteworthy.
Check out his throws to Jones and Jackson here.
