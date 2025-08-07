Bengals WR Isaiah Williams Ready To 'Leave It All Out There' During Opening Preseason Game
CINCINNATI — Isaiah Williams is keeping his head down this Bengals training camp, focused on the work. It's helped him turn some heads and set up a nice opportunity for the wide receiver to flash on Thursday night against the Eagles.
Williams joined the Bengals roster last November after appearing in two games with the Lions. He is entering his second NFL season after going undrafted out of Illinois as a nice return artist. He tallied 226 total return yards for the Bengals last season.
Williams is trying to keep impressing wide receivers coach Troy Walters and carve out another role on the roster.
"He's just a great coach at teaching people the ins and outs," Williams said to our James Rapien about Walter. "We're similar in a way. Smaller guys, punt returner, kick returner, quicker. I pay attention to everything. I'm listening to every little detail. I always tell people, I'm like, 'Man, it's crazy that I ended up on a team like this. And then my coach, in a way, looking at his tape, I'm like, dang.' So being able to be coached by him, it's a blessing because in a way, he can relate a lot to probably some of the stuff that I have to go through or some of my gifts also."
Williams is ready to show his receiving skills after getting zero targets from Joe Burrow last season.
"I just want to go out there and leave it all out there," Williams said about this preseason opportunity. "It's been on my mind a lot. Just the preseason, being able to really show what I can do in a game setting because I feel like I really haven't been able to even show one of my best attributes, and that's yards after the catch."
Williams' value is clear on special teams; now he gets to prove his receiving skills against the reigning Super Bowl champions. Check out the full interview here.
