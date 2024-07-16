All Bengals

CBS Sports Questions Joe Burrow's Health Entering Training Camp

Bengals fans do not want a repeat of last summer.

Russ Heltman

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms-up during OTAs Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at the Kettering Health Practice Fields outside of Paycor Stadium.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms-up during OTAs Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at the Kettering Health Practice Fields outside of Paycor Stadium. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp is just days away and CBS Sports dropped the top question for the squad as the season approaches: Is Joe Burrow healthy?

All signs point to yes, but the injury history is what it is for Cincinnati's top player.

"Yes, the Bengals have questions relative to their roster, but none of those questions matter if their franchise quarterback isn't healthy," Bryan DeArdo wrote. "Burrow took part in Bengals spring practices roughly six months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his throwing hand. Given his participation in spring practices, it appears that Burrow should be ready to resume his promising career, despite the uniqueness of the injury (Burrow himself said that he doesn't know any other quarterbacks who sustained a similar injury). 

"But questions will continue to persist until we see Burrow in action during camp. Wrist aside, Burrow increased his odds of getting through this season by adding 10-15 pounds of muscle this offseason. Cincinnati further invested in Burrow's health this spring when they spent a first-round pick on former Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims."

The coaching staff and Burrow have attacked this offseason with more caution than in years past. Now, they need to carry that momentum into a smooth training camp for their franchise player.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

National Analyst Believes Joe Burrow Too High in Latest Quarterback Rankings

It's Official: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Will Play on Franchise Tag in 2024

Sports Illustrated Predicts Bengals Win One Super Bowl Over Next Five Seasons

Joe Burrow Ranked Second in ESPN's Poll of Top NFL Quarterbacks

Look: Ted Karras Takes Photo in Front of Cordell Volson's Hometown Sign

CBS Sports Ranks Zac Taylor Among League's Top-10 Big-Game Coaches

Look: Bengals Remind Everyone How Close We Are to the NFL Regular Season

CBS Sports Names Ted Karras Bengals' Unsung Player

ESPN Ranks Bengals' Under-25 Talent Outside NFL's Top 15

Watch: Sam Hubbard Throws Out First Pitch Ahead of Reds' Matchup With Tigers

Look: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Attend Michael Rubin's White Party in the Hamptons

NFL Analyst: Bengals Must Win Super Bowl to Have Successful 2024 Season

Look: Lil Wayne Raps About Joe Burrow in New Song

Look: Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard, and Others Working Out Ahead of Bengals Training Camp

Sports Illustrated Has Bengals Replacing Division Rival in AFC Playoffs

Joe Burrow Dives Into Olympic Aspirations: 'That Would Be Exciting To Play In'

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Tackle Trent Brown Working Out, Getting Ready for Training Camp

CBS Sports Identifies Joe Burrow's Health as Bengals' Biggest Red Flag Entering 2024 Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+