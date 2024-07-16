CBS Sports Questions Joe Burrow's Health Entering Training Camp
CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp is just days away and CBS Sports dropped the top question for the squad as the season approaches: Is Joe Burrow healthy?
All signs point to yes, but the injury history is what it is for Cincinnati's top player.
"Yes, the Bengals have questions relative to their roster, but none of those questions matter if their franchise quarterback isn't healthy," Bryan DeArdo wrote. "Burrow took part in Bengals spring practices roughly six months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his throwing hand. Given his participation in spring practices, it appears that Burrow should be ready to resume his promising career, despite the uniqueness of the injury (Burrow himself said that he doesn't know any other quarterbacks who sustained a similar injury).
"But questions will continue to persist until we see Burrow in action during camp. Wrist aside, Burrow increased his odds of getting through this season by adding 10-15 pounds of muscle this offseason. Cincinnati further invested in Burrow's health this spring when they spent a first-round pick on former Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims."
The coaching staff and Burrow have attacked this offseason with more caution than in years past. Now, they need to carry that momentum into a smooth training camp for their franchise player.
