CBS Sports Ranks Bengals Wide Receivers Among NFL's Best Offensive Units
CINCINNATI — CBS Sports still loves what Cincinnati's receivers bring to the table despite the loss of Tyler Boyd.
Tyler Sullivan ranked the group as the fifth-best offensive position group in the NFL.
"For a minute, it did look like this wide receiver room was going to be semi-gutted this offseason, specifically amid the trade request of Tee Higgins," Sullivan wrote. "However, it does seem like things have simmered down between the two sides with Higgins signing his franchise tender, so we'll assume he's on the roster in 2024. Similar to Waddle and Smith above, Higgins is talented enough to be considered a No. 1 option on most other teams in the NFL. Even with Higgins limited to 12 games and inconsistent quarterback play with Joe Burrow injured, the wideout was roughly on pace for another thousand-yard season. When he's healthy, he's capable of 140-yard performances like we saw against Pittsburgh last season.
"The headline of this group, however, is Ja'Marr Chase, who has a legitimate claim to being considered the best wide receiver in all of the NFL. In his third season in the league, Chase caught a career-high 100 passes last season to go along with 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns. Again, Chase was able to put up those numbers in a season where Joe Burrow was limited to 10 games, which further heightens how impressive the year truly was. While this team did lose Tyler Boyd in free agency, Trenton Irwin, Andrei Iosivas, and Charlie Jones are intriguing options at the bottom of the depth chart."
The battle for starting slot receiver will be very interesting between Charlie Jones and Jermaine Burton.
