Mock Draft 4.0: Bengals Bolster Trenches in Quest to Keep Joe Burrow Upright

CINCINNATI — The dust has settled following an eventful free agency period for the Bengals.

They still have plenty of needs going into the draft, including offensive and defensive line. Cincinnati also has to address the wide receiver position with A.J. Green, John Ross and Alex Erickson signing elsewhere in free agency.

This will be the first of multiple post-free agency mock drafts we release over the next three weeks.

Here's what I think the Bengals will do in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft!

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15) – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets (2-14) – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3. San Francisco 49ers (6-10) – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

4. Atlanta Falcons (4-12) – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida



5. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) – Penei Sewell, OL, Oregon

The Bengals take the guy they've had their eyes on for months. There will be a real debate between Sewell and LSU star Ja'Marr Chase. Ultimately, they take the top offensive lineman in the draft.

Sewell may start his NFL career at guard. The Bengals like Jonah Williams and believe he can be their left tackle of the present and future. Putting Sewell at right guard next to Riley Reiff gives him a chance to have success early while he's still working on his technique.

The 20-year-old should be a high-end guard from day one due to his athleticism. He can take over for Reiff at right tackle in 2022 or move outside if there's an injury. There's a value argument for Chase here, but Cincinnati opts for security with Sewell.

6. Miami Dolphins (10-6) – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

7. Detroit Lions (5-11) – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

8. Carolina Panthers (5-11) – Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

9. Denver Broncos (5-11) – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama



10. Dallas Cowboys (6-10) – Patrick Surtain Jr., CB, Alabama

11. New York Giants (6-10) – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

12. Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

13. L.A. Chargers (7-9) – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

14. Minnesota Vikings (7-9) – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

15. New England Patriots (7-9) – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

16. Arizona Cardinals (8-8) – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC

17. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8) – Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma State



18. Miami Dolphins – Zaven Collins, OLB, Tulsa



19. Washington Football Team (7-9) – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, OLB, Notre Dame



20. Chicago Bears (8-8) – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota



21. Indianapolis Colts (11-5) – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech



22. Tennessee Titans (11-5) – Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

23. Jets (via Seattle Seahawks) – Trevon Moehrig, S, Missouri

24. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

25. Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams) – Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern



26. Cleveland Browns (11-5) – Azeez Ojulari, DE, Georgia



27. Baltimore Ravens (11-5) – Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU

28. New Orleans Saints (12-4) – Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami

29. Buffalo Bills (13-3) – Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State



30. Green Bay Packers (13-3) – Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss



31. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) – Samuel Cosmi, OL, Texas

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) – Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

38. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Carlos Basham Jr., DE , Wake Forest

The Bengals continue to address the trenches with the top player on their board. Basham had 85 tackles (22 for loss), 15 sacks and seven forced fumbles in his final 19 games at Wake Forest.

His explosiveness and athleticism was on full display at his pro day last month. The Bengals need help at defensive end with Carlos Dunlap and Carl Lawson no longer in town. Basham should be able to contribute right away alongside Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard.

69. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) — Ben Cleveland, Guard, Georgia

The downside with taking Sewell in round one is there is no clear spot to take a wide receiver. Much like they did in round two, the Bengals stick to their board and take the top player available.

Cleveland could be a day one starter for Cincinnati. It would be surprising if he's still available in the third round, but if he is, the Bengals will be tempted to take him regardless of what they've done with their first two picks.

Cleveland is 6-foot-6, 335 pounds. He's big, strong and physical. He's a great pass protector and Frank Pollack should be able to help him develop into a quality starter.

Suddenly the Bengals' offensive line has young talent and depth at both tackle and guard.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

