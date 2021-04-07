NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Bengals Legend Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Leaves Enormous Tip at Cincinnati Restaurant

Ocho's back in town!
CINCINNATI — Chad Johnson is at it again. The Bengals legend left a $1,000 tip for his server at J. Alexander's Redlands Grill on Tuesday night. 

That was Johnson's go to restaurant during his 10 seasons in Cincinnati. This wasn't the first and probably won't be the last time he leaves a tip of that magnitude.  

It's unclear who joined him for dinner, but he did reach out to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow beforehand. 

"Joe, I’m in flight headed to Cincinnati, dinner tonight at J Alexanders, they brought the butter croissants with honey butter back, I’ll pick you up at 8," Ochocinco tweeted

Maybe Burrow did join him since the bill was $528. Either way, Johnson made sure he tipped well in his return to the Queen City. 

