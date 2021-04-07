Designer Creates Unique Bengals Jersey Mockups Featuring Leaping Tiger

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' new uniforms will be unveiled later this month.

Plenty of concepts and mock jerseys have been created this offseason. Designer "Dalton Signature" always seems to create unique looks and he delivered again on Tuesday evening. Check out his latest design below.

The grey jerseys are much different than anything the Bengals have had in the past, but they look great. Combine this mockup with Dalton's first release and Cincinnati would have some of the best uniforms in the NFL.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

