Cincinnati Bengals' Defense Focused on Fixing Issues Ahead of Crucial AFC North Matchup With Baltimore Ravens
Are the Bengals still drudging through the “must-win” muddy waters?
Yes, they are. The sense of urgency to win in Week 5 is at an all-time high, with the guys knowing how much division games matter.
“These games count as two every time you play them because it’s a division rival,” Geno Stone told BengalsTalk.com. "If you look at the schedules if we win you know we’ll have tie records and they’ll be slotted differently in the division, so want to win these games.”
If you’ve spent any time around sports at any level throughout your life you’re probably familiar with a popular saying from former Alabama coach, Bear Bryant, who once stated, “Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships.”
The Cincinnati Bengals have shown flashes of their explosive offense, which does sell tickets.
Before Joe Burrow came to town the season ticket sales were down in the slumps.
Can this offense continue to thrive and lead this team to wins if the defense continues to have the issues we’ve seen over the past four weeks?
The guys on the opposite side of the ball hope they can fix the problems setting the team back. Third-year player Joseph Ossai has battled his fair share of injuries over the years and he’s now in a position to be on the field and make an impact. The defensive line knows their pass rush must be better in a hurry, and while Myles Murphy’s return could help in that effort, there are still issues that go beyond depth at one position.
Ossai’s locker is directly across the locker room from Burrow’s locker.
“We know when we have that guy (Joe Burrow) and the guy over there too (Ja’Marr Chase) that anything is possible," he said. "So it’s our job to get the ball back to them.”
Through four weeks the picture has not come together, but defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has continued trying.
“We have a lot of trust in Lou because he’s gotten us through everything,” Ossai said. “He’s a genius, still the mad scientist he is. That hasn’t wavered, but that’s why we haven’t lost confidence because as soon as we figure it out we know there’s going to be hell to pay so we are just going to keep working every day to put those pieces together and make them fit.”
“Hell” is not usually paid to two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. He’s looked like he’s elevated his game in 2024 finishing his runs and staying true to his identity as an elusive quarterback that keeps defenses honest with exploitation.
“We’re playing chess not checkers out there on that field,” Jackson told Baltimore’s media members on Wednesday. “That’s basically what it is with our offense because any given game depending on what the defense is giving us. They’re stopping the run, okay then we’ll just air out. They’re stopping the pass, cover two, cover 4 quarters, and stuff like that then we’ll just run the ball so it's hard to defend us. That’s what I believe.”
Stone had seven interceptions for the Ravens last season before signing with Cincinnati in free agency. He let BengalsTalk.com know that he’s hungry to earn a takeaway in Bengals uniform.
“I definitely am,” Stone said. "It’s not like I’m not trying or I’m not in a position. I had one in the first week I could have had, but since then I have really had as many opportunities the way they’ve been playing me so I’m definitely waiting for it. Trust me, I’m waiting for it.”
Stone wasn’t able to touch Jackson while wearing a purple uniform, but he will have a chance on Sunday. He’s has been practicing against and studying Jackson’s tendencies and reiterated what most of his teammates say every time they have to face him, he tough to bring down.
“He goes as that offense goes,” Stone said. “The way he’s able to take his face out and you’ve got to be able to read your keys as much as you can with him and he’s got to get on the edge quick wherever it may be. You just have to live with him throwing the ball honestly and make sure that he’s not ready to run the ball.”
Cam Taylor-Britt is one of the most physical cornerbacks on this defense. He had a notably had a rough game against the Panthers, giving up five receptions on six targets (83%) and one touchdown.
Anarumo didn’t hesitate to pull him from the field, sending the message that guys who aren’t doing their jobs to the standard he expects will see a drop in playing time.
For Taylor-Britt it’s simple, his best contribution will come in the form of staying within his role on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
“Play within the defense, don’t do too much,” Taylor-Britt said. “Lockdown my side of the field, if they run to my side set the edge, and just play within the defense.”
Keeping Baltimore’s points low would be the preverbal badge of honor for Cincinnati’s defense after struggling to get stops and apply pressure at the line of scrimmage. It would set a new tone for this group going forward.
“We would like for it to be next week (Sunday) we figure it out, firing on all cylinders,” Ossai said. “I have trust in the guys around me. No one is trying to let each other down. That’s the great thing about this locker room everybody wants to be here. Everybody here is working their butts off, working their tails off trying to find that next level that we can push up to and that’s what we are doing this week. Even the coaches are taking it upon themselves to find that next level. We’ll be great and I can’t wait to see it fall into place.”
Murphy hasn't played this season after spraining his right knee during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts in August. Murphy was designated to return right on time (Wednesday) and has been a full participant in practice along with McKinnley Jackson, who was also dealing with a knee injury to start the year.
Trey Hendrickson (stinger) and B.J. Hill (hamstring) have both participated in a limited capacity. the healthier the defensive line the better Cincinnati’s defense as a whole will be. Getting stops starts in the trenches and Sunday will be one of the most important tests of the young season.
“You know it’s going to be a dog fight, but when it rains it pours,” Ossai said. “We got the first one (win) out of the way, we are looking to get the second one and then we are looking for it to pour, to freaking just come down, and it will.”
Derrick Henry watched 10 other running backs sign deal in the offseason before he was called by the Ravens. The 30-year-old is playing with a chip on his shoulder and making every team who passed on him regret their decision. When Baltimore leans into Henry’s veteran skill set of finding the gaps and exploding for big gains the team is usually in a position to win. In the two games Baltimore lost, Henry had less than 20 carries and failed to eclipse 100 rushing yards. Limiting his abilities will be at the top of the priority list in Week 5.
Earning their first AFC North win of the year and seeing that win double as a first win in front of Bengals fans would require stopping a team with the number one ranked offense (total yards 429.5) and top rushing offense (220.3 ypg). A lot is riding on Cincinnati’s defensive line this week, but the onus is on everyone in every position to get their tackling and effort up to standard and complete the puzzle.
“It would mean a lot, especially going against my old division team,” Stone said. “I want this win a lot, we haven’t given them (fans) a win here yet so I would mean a lot.”
