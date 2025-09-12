Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Game Statuses Revealed For Matchup Against Jacksonville
CINCINNATI — The good health continues to trend the right way for Cincinnati as the Bengals enter the weekend with no new injuries to worry about in Sunday's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Amarius Mims (ankle) posted three limited practices this week, but he does not hold an iffy status entering the game. Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed on Friday he was just limited with a sore ankle. Cincinnati is largely clean on the injury front, with Dalton Risner stepping in for Lucas Patrick at right guard this week.
“It’s unfortunate that we’re having to call on our depth as soon as we are, but it’s certainly nice to have a guy that knows what it’s supposed to look like,” Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said to the media this week. “He has been in the book and done a remarkable job of picking everything up as quickly as he’s picked it up. Good communicator. Smart. I really have very few concerns about getting him up and running.”
Risner understandably struggled as he got thrown into the Week 1 fire due to Patrick's injury, but he will have a lot more Bengals experience to lean on against Jacksonville.
Cincinnati takes on the Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI