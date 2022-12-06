Cincinnati Bengals Odds To Win AFC North Tightening With Baltimore

CINCINNATI — The latest divisional odds are live, and Cincinnati is locked in a tight race with Baltimore. As of Tuesday, the Bengals (+120) are barely behind Baltimore (-120) for the best odds to win the AFC North.

Cincinnati boosted their chances to win the division by a wide margin with the 27-24 win over the Chiefs. Now the struggling Ravens offense could be without Lamar Jackson for at least this week's game against Pittsburgh.

"Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson suffered a sprained PCL during Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos," Adam Schefter tweeted on Tuesday. "PCL injuries often sideline players 1-to-3 weeks, and Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh already has said Jackson is 'less likely' to play Sunday vs. the Steelers."

Not ideal for a unit that just struggled to notch 10 points against a regressing Denver Broncos defense. The added wrinkle of Pittsburgh as the opposition makes this Sunday even more important for Baltimore. The Ravens play four of their final five games against teams in the AFC North.

With a 2-0 record, Baltimore needs to lose three times to void the divisional wins tiebreaker. Although, it won't matter as long as the Bengals have a better record.

One team is ascending at 8-4, while the other is scrambling offensively at the same record. For more on Cincinnati's playoff odds and postseason path, click here.

The Bengals clash with Cleveland at 1 p.m ET this Sunday on CBS. Fans can watch on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

