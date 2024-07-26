Joe Burrow is Back: Four Takeaways From First Two Days of Bengals Training Camp
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are back on the practice field on Friday, but Joe Burrow isn't going to throw.
It feels like a good time to share our latest camp observations and takeaways after a busy few days at the Bengals practice fields.
Here are four takeaways from the first two days of camp:
Joe Burrow is Back
Burrow had a good day on Wednesday and followed it up with a nearly perfect session on Thursday.
He didn't throw an incompletion on Thursday, despite dealing with pressure on a few occasions. He hasn't had a turnover in either session and looks like his normal self.
Burrow is admittedly still working through the wrist recovery, even though he's fully cleared.
"I was happy with today. Still feeling it out," Burrow said after Wednesday's session. "Still have some throws, well, what did that look like? Usually it goes where I want it to, but sometimes it doesn’t spin the way I want it to, so we’re still working through that. But I feel really good about where I’m at. I feel like I kind of figured something out towards the end of the practice there in individuals. I’m looking forward to exploring that more."
Maybe Burrow's explorations worked, because he was even better during Thursday's session, connecting with Shedrick Jackson on a deep ball and making plenty of other nice throws to Andrei Iosivas, Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample.
Young Weapons
Iosivas' usage is a major storyline that we'll continue to follow throughout camp. He's been moving all over on offense, which could help him get on the field much more frequently.
He's shown the ability to play in the slot over the past two days, despite not lining up there last season or during the offseason program.
Iosivas is the early favorite for the vacant third wide receiver job.
Meanwhile, rookie Jermaine Burton had the highlight of the day on Thursday, beating Dax Hill on a double move. Jake Browning made a perfect throw in-between Hill and safety Geno Stone for a deep completion. The veteran quarterback played much better on Thursday after a shaky practice on Wednesday.
Burton is still learning the offense, but the Bengals like what they've seen from him and continue to move him all over. He lined up in the backfield for one play on Thursday.
Charlie Jones has also made his presence felt. He's caught multiple passes from Burrow in 11-on-11 drills. Jones looks just as quick as he was last year, but more sure of himself and he's bigger. He added 10-12 pounds of muscle this offseason.
Gesicki's Fit
Mike Gesicki already has great chemistry with Burrow. They connected on multiple plays on Wednesday during team drills. They're still working through some things, which is what training camp is for, but it's easy to see how Gesicki could be a major factor on offense.
He's a big, athletic tight end that can line up outside or in the slot. It wouldn't be surprising to see him become Burrow's go-to guy on third-and-short and in the red zone.
Defensive Line Shines
The Bengals' veteran defensive linemen have flashed their potential on the first two days of camp.
Trey Hendrickson rested on Thursday, but looked game ready on Wednesday, getting multiple pressures in team drills. He also had at least one sack, even though he obviously can't hit the quarterback.
Sheldon Rankins has also flashed in each of the past two practices. The Bengals are hoping he can give them some much needed interior pressure.
For more on Bengals training camp, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Walks in Vogue Fashion Show in Paris
Watch: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Holds Kids Camp
Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'
Watch: Joe Burrow Chats With Jared Leto During Fashion Week in Paris
DJ Turner II Ready to Attack Second NFL Season: 'I Just Left Some Plays on The Field'
Watch: Best of Joe Burrow's 2024 Offseason
Dax Hill Brewing in Lou Anarumo's Lab, Bengals Hope Former First Rounder Makes Successful Switch to Cornerback
The Athletic Picks Bengals Win Total as a Best Bet for 2024 Season
Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Posts Heartfelt Message to His Dad on Father’s Day
A Pleasant Surprise: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Signing Franchise Tender
Zac Taylor Praises Ja'Marr Chase, Explains Why He Didn't Do Much During Bengals Mandatory Minicamp
PFF Names Chase Brown, Jordan Battle on 2024 All-Breakout Team
PFF Ranks Geno Stone Among Top-20 NFL Safeties
Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'
-----
Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast