CINCINNATI — The Bengals were given the day off following Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chiefs, but that didn't stop most of the roster from going to Paycor Stadium.

Joe Burrow worked out on Monday and watched Browns film. He was one of many players at team facilities.

Joey B, I watched him work out and then go watch film on the Cleveland Browns," Jessie Bates said on Monday. "Victory Monday. Nobody has to go to work. We got a victory Monday like Zac said. I walk in there around 9:30 [in the morning] and you see damn near the whole team in there, getting lifts, getting treatment."

It's good to see the Bengals get back to work so soon, even after a big win over the Chiefs. They've won four-straight games and are hoping to beat Cleveland this week for the first time since 2019.

"When you've got leaders like that on your team it's hard to get caught up and stuck on these big type of games that you've had success in," Bates said.

Clearly they're moving past the win over the Chiefs and are focused on the Browns.

