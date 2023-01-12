Joe Burrow Has Big Praise For Ravens' Defense Ahead of Bengals' Playoff Matchup With Baltimore

CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of talk about whether or not Lamar Jackson will play on Sunday night, but Bengals star Joe Burrow knows this game against the Ravens is going to be a challenge, regardless of who is under center for Baltimore.

The 26-year-old praised the Ravens' defense, including new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who has kept Burrow and the Bengals in check in two matchups this season.

"They are really good defense. They know what we try to do on offense, we know what they try to do on defense," Burrow said on Wednesday. "So they try to take away our bread and butter stuff and they’re pretty good at it. We play them a lot. They have a really good defensive coordinator who makes it tough on you out there so we’ve got to find some ways to find some explosive plays and stay efficient and keep moving the ball down the field. I think we have a good game plan to do that."

The Bengals scored 17 points against the Ravens in Week 5. They punted seven times, had a fumble and turned the ball over on downs last week against Baltimore.

After scoring on their first three possessions of that game, they only scored three more points the rest of the way.

Burrow and the Bengals are going to have to be more consistent this week if they're going to beat the Ravens and advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

