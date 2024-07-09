Joe Burrow Says NFL Must Change One Thing If They Move to 18-Game Regular Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continues to be adamant about the importance of the NFL adding a second bye week if they ever go from a 17-game season to an 18-game season.
The 27-year-old hasn't been shy about voicing his opinion on the topic this offseason. He elaborated on his idea during a recent appearance on the "Pardon My Take" podcast.
"I think it would be cool to have the normal bye week schedule that it is now, have it spread out, but then, like Week 13, do like the Pro Bowl break where you’re doing the 7-on-7 and all the skills challenges like the NBA does," Burrow said. "I think that would get more ratings for the Pro Bowl, and then it would also give everybody that bye week going into the last six games of the year."
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell likes the idea of trimming the preseason to just two games and adding another regular season game. Time will tell if it happens, but it's reasonable to think the NFL could move to an 18-game schedule in the near future.
