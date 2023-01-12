Joe Mixon Doubles Down On 'Big Dogs' Statement: 'It Can Be Bulletin Board Material For Anybody'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are two-time reigning AFC North champions and ready to defend their AFC crown over the next month. All the past year's accolades give this team great reason to be confident, specifically running back Joe Mixon, who doubled down on his bold statement to start the new year.

"As I said I believe last week or two weeks ago," Mixon began. "I stand on this like we the big dogs at AFC. Everybody knows that they're gunning for us, we're gonna get everybody's best shot. At the end of the day if we're not turning the ball over and taking care of the little things we can't be beat. So we're just gonna go ahead, and we're gonna take everybody's best shot, but they better be ready to take ours."

Mixon doesn't care about the bulletin board material he's throwing out to the rest of the AFC contenders.

"Whether it's the Bills. Whether it's the Ravens it can be bulletin board material for anybody," Mixon said. "The facts is the facts, and when it comes down to it, we know when we take the field, can't nobody touch us when we are on our game. So we just got to go out there and take care of business. There ain't no other way around it."

"Did any of your teammates say anything after you said that?" Our own James Rapien asked.

"They know what's going on," Mixon responded. "everybody know what's going on."

Watch the full exchange below.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is available on NBC via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

