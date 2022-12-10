Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals Look to Stay Hot With Cleveland Browns Coming to Town

The Bengals have won their last four games and are playing complete football on both sides of the ball. They have put their name back in the AFC contenders conversation following their victories over the Titans and Chiefs.

They will look to continue to build on their confidence with Cleveland coming to town this week.

The Browns have been the Bengals' recent kryptonite. Cincinnati is 1-8 against their division rival since 2018 and Joe Burrow has yet to beat them in his young career (0-4).

"We have to be careful not to be lazy because we're confident," Zac Taylor said this week.

Will Joe Burrow and the Bengals get passed their hurdle with the Browns to make it five-straight wins?

Let's take a look at this week's matchups to watch for on Sunday.

Key Matchup of the Game: Jonah Williams vs. Myles Garrett

Cincinnati received the opening kickoff in their Week 8 meeting between the two teams. Burrow had the offense in rhythm driving down the field to Cleveland's 16-yard line when Garrett tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage resulting in an A.J. Green interception.

Momentum of the game shifted, and the Bengals weren't able to recover. Garrett went onto have 1.5 sacks and led a line that had five sacks and pressured Burrow all night.

The Bengals didn't have a drive of more than 23 yards until late in the third quarter when the game was already a wash.

Garrett has three more pressures (52) than any other defender. His burst off the line puts him a step ahead in the trenches. Garrett has averaged the quickest get-off in the NFL (0.70 seconds) for the second consecutive season.

Williams has allowed nine sacks this season, but is playing some of his best football as of late. In the past three games, Williams has just surrendered just three pressures according to Pro Football Focus.

Although Garrett lines up on both edges, he has had Williams' number in past contests. It will be imperative for Williams and the rest of the offensive line to contain the premier edge rusher to allow the offense to stay in sync throughout the game.

Bengals Run Defense vs. Nick Chubb

Chubb is a Bengal killer. Since entering the league in 2018, he has five 100+ yard games against Cincinnati. Chubb has averaged 95.4 yards per game, 5.3 yards per carry, and has eight total touchdowns in eight Battle of Ohio's.

Chubb continues to wear down defenses with yards after contact. He leads the league with 35 runs of 10+ yards.

DJ Reader has been back in the lineup since Week 11. He missed six games while on injured reserve with a knee injury, including the first go around of these two teams.

In Reader's absence, the Bengals allowed an average of 135.2 yards on the ground per game. Since the nose tackle's return the average has been lowered to 101 yards per game as well as holding Derrick Henry to 2.2 yards per carry for a total of 37 yards.

Reader may not be a stat stuffer, but his presence creates opportunities for those around him by drawing double teams or filling running lanes.

Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, BJ Hill, and Sam Hubbard have all been beneficiaries of Reader on the field in the run game.

The group will need to be sure-handed Sunday to ensure Chubb doesn't break off the big gains to wear down the defense.

Chubb, along with Kareem Hunt, are likely to take a load on offense as Deshaun Watson continues to shake off the rust after serving his 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.

Bengals Pass Defense vs. Deshaun Watson

Watson struggled in his season debut in Houston last week. It was his first game in 700 days.

The quarterback was 12-of-22 for 131 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. Watson didn't throw a pass farther than 20 yards.

Cleveland did not have an offensive touchdown, as the defense scored three in their 27-14 win.

Watson will get help this week with the return of tight end David Njoku. Amari Cooper is questionable after injuring his hip this week in practice, but the expectation is for him to play.

Although Watson didn't have a great first game back, once things click, he should be back to the top talent he was on the field. Watson is an elite dual-threat quarterback with a strong arm, accurate, and high football IQ.

The Bengals could expose his rust again this week. Cincinnati has allowed the lowest completion percentage among all teams (59%).

Eli Apple and Cam Taylor-Britt have been stout with Chidobe Awuzie out for the season with a torn ACL. Apple didn't have a single target thrown at him against the Chiefs, while Taylor-Britt allowed just one reception for five yards on two targets.

Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell are proving to be one of the best safety duos in the league. Part of their success stems from the familiarity the two have with each other. They're able to pick up on communication changes and disguise coverages quick enough that the other knows what the other is doing.

The secondary, along with the pass rush, could make it another long day for Watson in his Battle of Ohio debut.

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Denzel Ward

Chase against Ward has been a highly anticipated matchup since last season. Both players were sidelined Week 8 with injuries.

Ward won the matchup last season. The cornerback intercepted a pass intended for Chase and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown in the 1st quarter. The receiver finished that game with six catches for 49 yards on 13 targets.

Chase showed his respect to Ward this offseason when he, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd were asked about top cornerbacks on The Pivot podcast.

"I'll give you one. Denzel Ward," Chase said without hesitation. "Not just because Cleveland talk the most sh--. Denzel Ward did his thing. Same for Greg Newsome. I don't think he elite (Newsome), but they just talk crazy."

Chase had seven catches for a team-high 97 yards in his first game back from injury last week against the Chiefs. Ward has had an up-and-down season, but is finding his stride as of late.

These two will be ready to battle come game time.

Joe Burrow vs. Browns

Burrow wants to get the winless monkey off his back against the Browns.

He's been sacked 17 times (4.3 per game), thrown four interceptions and lost three fumbles in four games against Cleveland.

The momentum of these AFC North games have started up front, which is why it's important for the offensive line to continue playing at the level they have been.

Since Burrow's five-sack night in Cleveland, the offensive line has given up just five total sacks. Burrow has also greatly improved in his pocket awareness and performance under pressure.

An underrated segment of Burrow's game this season has been his legs. He's scrambled out of the pocket to extend plays, but has also run the ball for positive yards. He has 224 yards on the ground on 59 attempts. 21 of those rushes have been for first downs.

He is drawing more quarterback-run designed plays with the success Burrow's having as a ball carrier.

With the playmakers Cleveland's defense has, it will be important for Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine to compliment Burrow with a strong run game. If Mixon and Perine are able to help establish a balanced attack, watch for more play action to try to throw off their defense.

The backs will also see designated screen plays and be dump off options for Burrow in the passing game.

