Ja'Marr Chase on Joe Burrow: He's 'The Best Quarterback In The League'
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led the Bengals past the Chiefs on Sunday. The star quarterback has helped Cincinnati win four-straight games. They're 8-4 after starting 0-2 this season.
Burrow's stellar play has caught the attention of Ja'Marr Chase.
"He's the best quarterback in the league, that's a fact," Chase said.
Burrow led the Bengals to a 3-1 record with Chase out with a hip injury. They were perfect in the month of November (3-0) for the first time since 1982.
