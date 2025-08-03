Orlando Brown Jr. Gets Bengals Players to Guess Teammates' Madden 26 Ratings
CINCINNATI — The Bengals media team got star left offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to hold the microphone again recently as Madden 26 ratings are in the news.
Ja'Marr Chase made history with his 99 overall rating, and Joe Burrow isn't far behind him as the second-highest rated player on the Bengals in the game at 97 overall.
"I expect to be close to perfect," Burrow told NFL Network in a post-practice interview this week. "I think I'm at that level at this point. I understand the offense. We've been together for a long time. You know? I know that there's always room for me to improve."
Brown did a stroll throughout the locker room recently and asked a few of his teammates about the underlying ratings for a mystery player to see if they could identify the actual player the attributes belong to.
A few players got their traits featured in linebacker Logan Wilson, wide receiver Anrei Iosivas, and Joseph Ossai even got stumped by his own traits to pick from.
Check out all of the fun below as Cincinnati's locker room voices continue to bond throughout 2025 training camp:
