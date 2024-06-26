All Bengals

PFF Ranks Bengals Defensive Line 13th Among All NFL Teams

Cincinnati needs a consistent pass rush this fall.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) hits a pad at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) hits a pad at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — PFF's Sam Monson revealed his NFL defensive line rankings this week and he slotted Cincinnati 13th despite losing D.J. Reader this offseason.

Sheldon Rankins and the other maulers are ready to pick up the slack.

"Cincinnati’s defensive line lost D.J. Reader in the offseason and likely declined in quality in the aggregate following the additions of Sheldon Rankins and rookie Kris Jenkins Jr to replace him," Monson wrote. "Trey Hendrickson is the most consistent force on this line. He notched 79 quarterback pressures last season while battling injury, but the team could really use another edge rusher who can offer a consistent threat on the other side."

Cincinnati is hoping a leap from Myles Murphy and a healthy Sam Hubbard can give Hendrickson some more pass-rushing help this fall.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Look: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Walks in Vogue Fashion Show in Paris

Watch: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Holds Kids Camp

Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'

Watch: Joe Burrow Chats With Jared Leto During Fashion Week in Paris

DJ Turner II Ready to Attack Second NFL Season: 'I Just Left Some Plays on The Field'

Watch: Best of Joe Burrow's 2024 Offseason

Dax Hill Brewing in Lou Anarumo's Lab, Bengals Hope Former First Rounder Makes Successful Switch to Cornerback

The Athletic Picks Bengals Win Total as a Best Bet for 2024 Season

Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Posts Heartfelt Message to His Dad on Father’s Day

A Pleasant Surprise: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Signing Franchise Tender

Zac Taylor Praises Ja'Marr Chase, Explains Why He Didn't Do Much During Bengals Mandatory Minicamp

PFF Names Chase Brown, Jordan Battle on 2024 All-Breakout Team

PFF Ranks Geno Stone Among Top-20 NFL Safeties

Watch: Tee Higgins Toughest Catches From 2023 Season

PFF Ranks Alex Cappa Among NFL's Top-25 Guards

Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'

Look: Bengals Land Multiple Names on 33rd Team's Fastest Players List

Watch: Bengals Fans Speculate Cincinnati Stars Could Be on Madden 25 Cover

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+