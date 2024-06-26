PFF Ranks Bengals Defensive Line 13th Among All NFL Teams
CINCINNATI — PFF's Sam Monson revealed his NFL defensive line rankings this week and he slotted Cincinnati 13th despite losing D.J. Reader this offseason.
Sheldon Rankins and the other maulers are ready to pick up the slack.
"Cincinnati’s defensive line lost D.J. Reader in the offseason and likely declined in quality in the aggregate following the additions of Sheldon Rankins and rookie Kris Jenkins Jr to replace him," Monson wrote. "Trey Hendrickson is the most consistent force on this line. He notched 79 quarterback pressures last season while battling injury, but the team could really use another edge rusher who can offer a consistent threat on the other side."
Cincinnati is hoping a leap from Myles Murphy and a healthy Sam Hubbard can give Hendrickson some more pass-rushing help this fall.
