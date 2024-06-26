Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Describes His Relationship With Fans
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is trying to share more about who he is as a person this offseason.
"That's something that I've struggled with for my entire career really. I'm a pretty private person," Burrow said in an interview with Glenn Cole. "I try to keep as much as I can to myself, but I'm starting to branch out a little bit and get a little more comfortable sharing parts of my personality."
Burrow is entering his fifth season in the NFL. He was in France for more than a week and even walked in a fashion show with Vogue Magazine.
"This is really the first year that I've felt comfortable sharing more sides of myself with the fans," Burrow added. "I've really learned a lot from that this year. Engaging with fans a little more, engaging with social, engaging with my brand partners and creating those relationships within those companies. It's been an exciting past couple of months."
