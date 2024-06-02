PFF Ranks Trey Hendrickson Among NFL's 10 Best Edge Rushers
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson is coming off the best season of his career and it earned him the ninth spot on PFF's list of the NFL's best edge defenders.
Hendrickson set a Bengals record with 17.5 sacks in 2023.
"Hendrickson earned an 84.1 overall grade and a 90.7 pass-rush grade in 2023. His consistency feels quite underrated," Trevor Sikkema wrote. "The only players with more sacks than him over the past four years are T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett."
Cincinnati has one of the league's best QB disruptors as they look for names like Sam Hubbard, Joseph Ossai, and Myles Murphy to follow in his ways in the passing game.
Make sure you bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Look: Cam Taylor-Britt Attends Reds' Win Over Cardinals, Chats With Elly De La Cruz
Watch: Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase is Putting in Work This Offseason
NFL Rumors: Were Vikings Considering Blockbuster Trade Involving Justin Jefferson on Draft Night?
Watch: Bengals Star Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt Shares Hilarious Answer in Interview
Look: Jermaine Burton's Trainer Shares Clip of Offseason Training
Watch: Rolling Graph Shows Every Touchdown Leader in Cincinnati Bengals' History
Cincinnati Bengals Star Tee Higgins Not Expected to Sign Franchise Tender Anytime Soon
Look: Joe Burrow Shares Some Pointers With Jermaine Burton at Bengals Practice
Jermaine Burton Lands Among PFF's Best Rookie WR Situations
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Teaches Griddy at Youth Camp
Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Offensive Line Preview Part 1: Returning Starters
Look: Jermaine Burton Wears Bengals Uniform for First Time at Rookie Premiere
Look: Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton Poses With Jersey at Rookie Premiere
Rivalry Renewed: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Date and Time for 2024 Showdown With Kansas City Chiefs
The Athletic Names Joe Burrow as Bengals Player to Watch During NFL Offseason Workouts
Former Bengals Tight End Thaddeus Moss is Retiring
Bengals Star Pass Rusher Trey Hendrickson Returns to Practice Following Trade Request
Bengals Receiver Tee Higgins is Only Franchise Tagged Player That Hasn't Signed Extension
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast