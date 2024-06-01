Sports Illustrated Ranks Bengals Offensive Trio Outside NFL's Top-Five Triplets
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has some great weapons around him in 2024, but Sports Illustrated's Matt Verdarame doesn't think Cincinnati has a top-five group of "triplets." He ranked Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Zack Moss seventh in the NFL.
Moss is entering his first season in Cincinnati.
"The Bengals are running it back one more time," Verdarame wrote. "Cincinnati is hoping for a healthy year out of Burrow, who was limited to 10 games and 15 touchdown passes last season due to calf and elbow injuries. Moss is a new addition, who ran for 794 yards on 4.3 yards per carry in 2023 with the Colts. Of course, Chase is a top-10 wideout, making the Pro Bowl each of his first three years."
Cincinnati paced behind the Jets, Baltimore, San Francisco, Rams, Chiefs, and Eagles on the ranking. A healthy season from all three of the Bengals' trio should have the group in the top five next offseason.
