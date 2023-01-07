Staff Picks for Cincinnati Bengals' Regular Season Finale Against Baltimore Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Ravens on Sunday and secure a home playoff game for the second consecutive season.

Will they win their eighth game in a row? Here are our staff picks:

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 11-4

After learning about the new rule changes for the 2022 playoffs, the Bengals have a lot to play for on Sunday. The team said they got a jolt of energy from hearing that Damar Hamlin was progressing and speaking with his family and his teammates. The news made it a bit easier to dive into football after experiencing a horrific scene on Monday night at Paycor stadium.

The Ravens beat Cincinnati in the first game of the season but the Bengals are not the same team from week five. One of the hottest teams in the league having won 7-straight, the offensive line has gelled, and their quarterback Joe Burrow has recovered from an appendectomy.

The Ravens are known for their defense ranking 3rd in fewest points per game allowed and 2nd best in red zone defense.

I believe Ja'Marr Chase will need to have more than 50 receiving yards in the final game of the regular season while Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins will need to show up in a major way. Baltimore's secondary has allowed roughly 200 yards passing in each of the last 4 games but they've also faced rookie Des Ridder, Kenny Pickett (twice), and Deshaun Watson in that time frame. Joe Burrow will be quite a bit harder to defend against with 34 touchdowns and a 69.0 completion percentage (1st).

Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for a 5th-straight week, Huntley is banged up, and Cincinnati's secondary has allowed just a 60.2 completion percentage ranking them first in the league. J.K. Dobbins is back, he's the feature of this offense but the Bengals have allowed just 3.9 yards per carry to running backs, their run defense has improved since week 5.

Cincinnati seems to play really well when they are underestimated and on a short week the Bengals will have a chip on their shoulder, which will help carry them to a win.

Prediction: Bengals 34, Ravens 21

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 10-5

Baltimore and Cincinnati are much different teams than the first time they met in Week Five. The Ravens offense is a complete mess without Jackson, scoring 20 or fewer points in five consecutive games for the first time since 2013.

The former MVP hasn't been on the practice field in weeks and is not playing Sunday.

The difference between him and Huntley this season is drastic:

Huntley: 2-2 SU/ATS; 42.3 QBR; -13.5% DVOA; 39th of 64 QBs EPA/play

Jackson: 8-4 SU, 5-7 ATS; 59.7 QBR; 5% DVOA; 16th of 64 QBs EPA/play

The offensive ineptitude will keep Baltimore from making this a decent game. Their defense has allowed just four touchdowns over the past month, which is astounding until you look at the opposing offenses. The five teams ranked 32nd, 29th, 16th, 19th, and 29th in scoring. Cincinnati ranks seventh in the league in scoring.

Plus, the NFL just gave the Bengals more reasons to feel disrespected with the playoff changes. Cincinnati makes a statement as the reigning AFC Champions with a resounding home win.

Prediction: Bengals 41, Ravens 16

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 11-4

The Bengals and Ravens have been trending in completely opposite directions. Cincinnati has established themselves as one of the top teams in the AFC, meanwhile Baltimore continues to slide due to their offensive struggles with Jackson out with a knee injury.



Jackson will be out again this week and the Ravens could be down to their third-string quarterback Anthony Brown if Huntley is unable to play. They've relied on the run game led by Dobbins, but when DJ Reader is on the field and no team has found great success rushing the ball. Cincinnati should shut down the Ravens' struggling offense. Their defense (3rd in total defense) has also carried them through the Jackson-less stretch, but Joe Burrow and company should cook against their 24th ranked passing defense .

The Bengals pick up a big win as they set the tone for the postseason.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Ravens 10

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 12-3

The Ravens have not been scoring recently, and with Jackson out, I expect that trend to continue.

The Bengals are unhappy with the scenario laid out by the NFL, and Burrow with a chip on his shoulder is a scary sight for opponents. This game could mean home field advantage in the first round, so I expect the Bengals to put up a big game on offense and cruise to victory on Sunday.

Prediction: Bengals 34, Ravens 14

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 10-5

The Ravens could be starting Anthony Brown at quarterback and the Bengals are frustrated. I don't foresee this going well for Baltimore. The Bengals should cruise at home.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 14

Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 11-4

Feels like this game changed a lot in the past 48 hours. I know the opportunity to play for the No. 2 seed would be a possibility before the playoff rule changes, but I didn't think we would see the starters for the whole game.

Instead, the Bengals need to win to earn a home playoff game. They are playing a back-up quarterback in the Baltimore Ravens and an offense that hasn't been impressive for a few months now. Sam Hubbard is returning and I think he can put the pressure on the Ravens' offense and stop Dobbins on the ground. On the other side, Burrow and company should be able to get a nice revenge game against this club. I see it being a Joe Mixon game. The Bengals are AFC North champions, but it doesn't feel official until after this one.

Prediction: Bengals 30, Ravens 20

Andrew Miller, All Bengals Video Editor

Season Record: 10-5

Burrow has all of his weapons for the first time since Week 7 (excluding Monday's no-contest game), and the Ravens may now be facing the wrath of a Bengals team determined to emphasize they are the ones to beat in the AFC. On Friday, Zac Taylor didn't mince words when expressing his discontent towards the proposed playoff changes. NFL owners have since approved the proposed changes despite the objections voiced by Taylor, Bengals players and the front office.

As a result, the Bengals may have rediscovered any remaining focus and determination they've been searching for since Monday's tragic incident. Add the fact that Jackson won't be under center on Sunday, and the Bengals shouldn't need to worry about a coin flip impacting them this postseason.

Prediction: Bengals 34, Ravens 24

James Yarcho, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 11-4

After we witnessed one of the scariest moments any of us can recall on a football field this past Monday—then watching the NFL botch the response and solution—the Bengals are AFC North champions. Yes, division winners without the guarantee of hosting a playoff game should they meet the Ravens back-to-back weeks. That means the Bengals have something to play for to ensure a coin flip doesn't decide their fate.

The Ravens have been a shell of themselves since the last time these two teams met and there is going to be an emphasis on the Bengals getting this game started and putting last week behind them: especially Tee Higgins. Look for Burrow to get Higgins involved early and often as the duo creates nightmares for the Ravens' secondary all day long. No coin flip and no worries for the Bengals who win this one with ease.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Ravens 13

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 10-5

Burrow and the Bengals' offense has been rolling. If they can slow down the Ravens' rushing attack, there's no reason why they shouldn't beat Baltimore in the Jungle.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Ravens 13

