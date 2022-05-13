Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 2022 Regular Season Schedule

The Bengals may have the third-toughest schedule this season, but the first half of the season doesn't look nearly as daunting as the second half.

Their first nine opponents had a combined record of 71-81-1 last season. Only two of them (Pittsburgh and Dallas) made the playoffs.

The second half of the season is much more challenging. Six of the eight teams they play qualified for the postseason and the only two that didn't (Ravens and Browns) finished 8-9. Their final eight opponents posted an 83-52-1 record last season.

If Cincinnati is going to make another Super Bowl run, they need to get off to a hit start and handle business early in the season.