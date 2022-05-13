Skip to main content

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Cincinnati opens the season at home against Pittsburgh.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' schedule for the 2022 regular season was released on Thursday night. Cincinnati starts the year at home against Pittsburgh. Here are three thoughts on the schedule, which includes five primetime games. 

Tale of Two Halves

Ja'Marr Chase

The Bengals may have the third-toughest schedule this season, but the first half of the season doesn't look nearly as daunting as the second half. 

Their first nine opponents had a combined record of 71-81-1 last season. Only two of them (Pittsburgh and Dallas) made the playoffs. 

The second half of the season is much more challenging. Six of the eight teams they play qualified for the postseason and the only two that didn't (Ravens and Browns) finished 8-9. Their final eight opponents posted an 83-52-1 record last season. 

If Cincinnati is going to make another Super Bowl run, they need to get off to a hit start and handle business early in the season. 

Hardest Stretch

Joe Burrow, Tom Brady1

The most challenging part of the Bengals' schedule has to be Weeks 13-18. They play the Chiefs and Browns at home, before hitting the road to play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. They travel to New England to take on the Patriots and finish the season with home games against the Bills and Ravens. 

Cincinnati should certainly have their eyes on the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They'll need to win four of six during this stretch to have a real chance at getting the top seed in the conference. 

AFC North Lights

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) breaks away for a long carry in the first quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. The Bengals led 31-14 at halftime. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Week 16

The Bengals must be the most interesting team in the AFC North. The division is loaded with talent, but three of Cincinnati's five primetime games are against AFC North opponents—and they're all on the road. 

They play the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 5. They travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Monday Night Football and they play in Pittsburgh in Week 11 following their bye. 

If Cincinnati is going to win their division for a second consecutive season, then they're going to do it in front of a national audience. 

Check out the entire schedule here. For more, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commercial

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary

No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill

Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise

Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class

Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft Haul

Bengals Add Plethora of Undrafted Free Agents

Instant Analysis: Bengals Trade Up for Toledo Safety Tycen Anderson

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Instant Analysis: Bengals Take NDSU Offensive Lineman Cordell Volson

NFL Draft Analysis: Get to Know Florida Defensive Tackle Zachary Carter

Instant Analysis: Bengals Add Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Dax Hill Willing to Play Boundary Cornerback

Bengals Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Jonah Williams

Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants To Be Both For Bengals

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery

Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates with running back Joe Mixon (28) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Look: Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 Regular Season Schedule Revealed

By James Rapien25 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown with running back Joe Mixon (28) in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Bengals to Open 2022 Season at Home Against AFC North Rival

By James Rapien7 hours ago
Joe Burrow, Smile, Raiders
AllBengals Insiders+

Three Predictions for the Bengals' 2022 Schedule

By James Rapien10 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Mike Hilton on Lou Anarumo, Dax Hill and Schedule Release Day

By James Rapien11 hours ago
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after winning the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals won 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals' 2022 Schedule Among the Toughest in NFL

By James RapienMay 11, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Jonah Williams Knows Bengals' Revamped Offensive Line Must Be Much Better This Season

By James RapienMay 11, 2022
Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Podcast: Mike Hilton on Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals' Culture

By James RapienMay 11, 2022
Larry Ogunjobi
News

Larry Ogunjobi May Have a New Home in the Near Future

By James RapienMay 10, 2022