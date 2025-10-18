Trey Hendrickson's Current Trade Status With Bengals Revealed
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are reportedly not shopping Trey Hendrickson as the NFL trade deadline nears on Nov. 4. The Athletic's Dianna Russini noted this weekend that Cincinnati has shown no interest in dealing the star edge rusher, and teams don't expect him to get moved.
Hendrickson is nursing a hip injury right now that just kept him out of a game for the first time since 2022.
"Bengals All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is drawing attention around the league, with the 49ers showing the most interest. Cincinnati isn’t shopping him, and after the Bengals’ Thursday night win, most do not expect him to get moved," Russini wrote.
Cincinnati's defense clearly missed its top player on Thursday, allowing a whopping 7.3 yards per play and 31 points despite a 2-0 turnover advantage in the win over Pittsburgh. They need him in the fold to claw back into the AFC playoff mix.
While Hendrickson missed Cincinnati's Week 7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Zac Taylor sounded optimistic about the star pass rusher playing next week against the New York Jets.
"He was pushing to play yesterday," Taylor said on Friday afternoon. "I can't speak on that today, but I'd have to feel reasonably optimistic given that he was pushing to play yesterday."
Hendrickson has 10 tackles and four sacks this season. He led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last year.
ESPN's Football Power Index currently gives the Bengals an 18.7% chance to make the playoffs, more than double their fortunes entering this week.
Getting Hendrickson back for the Jets contest could be more than enough to push them to 4-4 against the league's worst team and a nine-game reset to attack the postseason goals. He has four sacks this season, along with the top Pro Football Focus grade on the Bengals defense.
