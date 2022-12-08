CINCINNATI — Bengals' head coach Zac Taylor trusted his franchise quarterback to beat Kansas City this past Sunday and it paid off. ESPN's Ryan Clark and Dan Orlovsky broke down the game-sealing 3rd & 11 completion to Tee Higgins on Tuesday.

Joe Burrow got the look he wanted from the Kansas City defense and immediately went to Higgins, anticipating the double-team on Ja'Marr Chase.

"This is what I think Joe Burrow does as good as anybody in the NFL right now," Orlovsky said near the end of the breakdown. "The Chiefs are actually going to win this rep. I want everyone to pay attention to that pass rush right now. Quarterback, can you make a ridiculously difficult throw as you're getting sawed in half by a defensive lineman when that coverage is pretty darn good? Can your ball placement before that left-hand gets there while you're taking a hit be perfect?"

A double-yes to that question as Burrow got the ball out right on time to clinch a huge AFC win for Cincinnati. Check out the full clip from Orlovsky and Clark.

