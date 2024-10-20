Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 21-14 Win Over Cleveland Browns
CLEVELAND — The Bengals beat the Browns 21-14 on Sunday afternoon. It was Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor's first win in Cleveland.
Cincinnati is 3-4 on the season following the AFC North victory. Here are our winners and losers from the game:
Winners
Charlie Jones
Jones set the tone with a huge 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the game. It gave the Bengals an early 7-0 lead, which was crucial since they struggled on offense in the first half.
He joins Lamar Parrish as the only other Bengals player to return a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown.
Trey Hendrickson
Hendrickson finished with two sacks, five quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, one pass defensed and he forced an intentional grounding. He wrecked the Browns' offense in key moments and continues to be one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.
Playmakers
Multiple guys stepped up and made big plays in big moments. Ja'Marr Chase had an 18-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Tee Higgins led the way with 82 yards and a 25-yard touchdown.
Sam Hubbard snagged the first interception of his career. Geno Stone had an interception. Sheldon Rankins had a sack.
The Bengals' playmakers made a bunch of plays throughout the game—especially in key moments.
Losers
First Half Offense
The Bengals' offense was awful in the first half. They were 0-for-6 on third down attempts and finished with just five first downs. That had 86 total yards and struggled to move the ball.
They got it going in the third quarter by scoring 14 points to take control of the game, but it was ugly in the first half.
Evan McPherson
McPherson missed a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that would've put the game away. He's made 5-of-8 kicks from 40+ yards this season. There's no reason to worry about "Money Mac," but they need him to be consistent moving forward.
Bengals' Offensive Line
No, I don't think the Bengals' offensive line played poorly. In fact, they had a pretty solid game. They make the losers list because of the Orlando Brown Jr. injury. If he does miss time, it's such a big blow to the group.
Brown has played arguably the best ball of his career over the past seven weeks. Hopefully he gets good news injury wise and can be back on the field next week.
