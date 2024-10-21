All Bengals

Bengals Open as Slight Betting Favorites Over Eagles at Home

Cincinnati is looking for a third-straight win.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs in for a touchdown after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs in for a touchdown after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals stay favorites in Week 8. They enter the week as 2.5-point betting favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday with a total set at 46.5 points across most major sportsbooks.

Both teams won and covered on Sunday as the Eagles moved to 3-3 against the spread, while Cincinnati sits at 4-3 overall ATS. The Eagles covered the one other time they were underdogs this season, while Cincinnati is yet to cover a home betting spread.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

