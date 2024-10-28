Zac Taylor Provides Injury Update Surrounding Tee Higgins, Orlando Brown Jr.
CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins and Orlando Brown Jr. are "day-to-day" entering Week 9 of the NFL season. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave the latest update on the star players during his opening press conference this week.
Brown re-injured his knee midgame in the loss to Philadelphia, while Higgins is working through a groin injury suffered late last week.
"It's gonna be similar as it was last week for Orlando," Taylor said about the big fella's workload over the next few days. "Just see where the week takes us no worse off than it was going in. Just as the game went kind of got hit on it and felt some discomfort where it was not in his best interest to keep playing, so we'll see where that goes during the week. Same with Tee, see where he's at this week as it goes."
According to our Jay Morrison, Cincinnati is now 1-6 in games where Tee Higgins has had to miss due to soft tissue injuries.
The Bengals have shown little ability to adjust into wins without him.
