Zac Taylor Takes Blame for Critical Decision During Bengals’ Loss to Eagles

The game fully slipped away after this play.

Russ Heltman

Oct 27, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor reacts after a play in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor reacts after a play in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor took "100%" responsibility for the fourth down playcall that largely drove a nail into the coffin for Cincinnati against Philadelphia this past Sunday.

The Bengals were down 24-17 at midfield with 45 seconds left in the third quarter when Ja'Marr Chase got blown up on the fourth-down screen. The Eagles scored a field goal on the next drive to help seal the game.

"I think on 4th & 1 for the primary read to be thrown behind the line of scrimmage, and that's where the ball should have gone with the play call, that's not the best answer we can give our guys," Taylor said on Monday. "That's 100% on me. Got to give us a better answer. I like the decision to go for it. I think at that point in the game we needed to go for it and be aggressive in the moment. There's got to be a better call there that I can get us to and so, yeah, 100% on me."

Taylor gets another chance to right the ship and start injecting some life into this Bengals offense against Las Vegas. Cincinnati's been held under 20 points across three straight games.

Russ Heltman
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

