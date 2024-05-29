All Bengals

Zack Moss Ready for New Challenge in Taking Over for Joe Mixon: 'Big Shoes to Fill'

Moss and the Bengals are hard at work during OTAs.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) dives to bring down Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss (21) on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Zack Moss is taking over for one of the five best running backs to ever play in Cincinnati, but he isn't sweating the baton passing.

Cincinnati will have a new starter for the first time this decade with Joe Mixon in Houston.

"I've never been in a position where you come in after a guy who's had so much success and means so much to a fan base," Moss said. "I remember watching Joe, just throughout the week in college and stuff like that. So definitely I think it is big shoes to fill in that sense of things. But like I said, my job is not to worry about the past and things like that. It's to go out there and do my job at a high level. Whatever my job looks like, that's what I'm trying to do, and be as consistent as I can be at that."

Moss is ready to gel into a group that's put plenty of pelts on the wall this decade.

"This team has had a lot of success," Moss noted. "Every year it's what can you do? It's not what you've done in the past. So we got a good group of guys that love to work hard. And I'm excited to be here excited to be a part of that now. And my job is to come in and do my job at a high level and do it consistently. So that way, hopefully, when it's time to make that run, I'm playing a big part in it."

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.