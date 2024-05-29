Zack Moss Ready for New Challenge in Taking Over for Joe Mixon: 'Big Shoes to Fill'
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Zack Moss is taking over for one of the five best running backs to ever play in Cincinnati, but he isn't sweating the baton passing.
Cincinnati will have a new starter for the first time this decade with Joe Mixon in Houston.
"I've never been in a position where you come in after a guy who's had so much success and means so much to a fan base," Moss said. "I remember watching Joe, just throughout the week in college and stuff like that. So definitely I think it is big shoes to fill in that sense of things. But like I said, my job is not to worry about the past and things like that. It's to go out there and do my job at a high level. Whatever my job looks like, that's what I'm trying to do, and be as consistent as I can be at that."
Moss is ready to gel into a group that's put plenty of pelts on the wall this decade.
"This team has had a lot of success," Moss noted. "Every year it's what can you do? It's not what you've done in the past. So we got a good group of guys that love to work hard. And I'm excited to be here excited to be a part of that now. And my job is to come in and do my job at a high level and do it consistently. So that way, hopefully, when it's time to make that run, I'm playing a big part in it."
Make sure you bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Look: Cam Taylor-Britt Attends Reds' Win Over Cardinals, Chats With Elly De La Cruz
Watch: Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase is Putting in Work This Offseason
NFL Rumors: Were Vikings Considering Blockbuster Trade Involving Justin Jefferson on Draft Night?
Watch: Bengals Star Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt Shares Hilarious Answer in Interview
Look: Jermaine Burton's Trainer Shares Clip of Offseason Training
Watch: Rolling Graph Shows Every Touchdown Leader in Cincinnati Bengals' History
Cincinnati Bengals Star Tee Higgins Not Expected to Sign Franchise Tender Anytime Soon
Look: Joe Burrow Shares Some Pointers With Jermaine Burton at Bengals Practice
Jermaine Burton Lands Among PFF's Best Rookie WR Situations
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Teaches Griddy at Youth Camp
Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Offensive Line Preview Part 1: Returning Starters
Look: Jermaine Burton Wears Bengals Uniform for First Time at Rookie Premiere
Look: Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton Poses With Jersey at Rookie Premiere
Rivalry Renewed: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Date and Time for 2024 Showdown With Kansas City Chiefs
The Athletic Names Joe Burrow as Bengals Player to Watch During NFL Offseason Workouts
Former Bengals Tight End Thaddeus Moss is Retiring
Bengals Star Pass Rusher Trey Hendrickson Returns to Practice Following Trade Request
Bengals Receiver Tee Higgins is Only Franchise Tagged Player That Hasn't Signed Extension
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast