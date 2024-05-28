Joe Burrow Impressing Bengals' Coaching Staff During Offseason Program Following Severe Wrist Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has impressed his coaches so far this spring.
The 27-year-old underwent season-ending wrist surgery in November, but hasn't missed a beat during the offseason program.
"Really happy. He's got all his range and power," offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.
The first-year offensive coordinator made it clear that Burrow hasn't been limited during the sessions and is doing everything the Bengals hoped he'd be able to do at this stage of his recovery
"We designed the whole thing to stay within the constraints of where the medical people think he should be and where he wants to be right now," Pitcher said. "Nobody is sitting there with a special pitch counter, but we've been smart how we put it together."
The Bengals' offseason program will last for a few more weeks and then they'll break until the start of training camp in late July.
