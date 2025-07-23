Bengals Training Camp Day 1 Recap: Al Golden's Defense Shines as Joe Burrow, Offense Struggle
CINCINNATI – Joe Burrow needed just one word to summarize how the first day of Cincinnati Bengals training camp went for him:
“Poorly.”
The Pro Bowl quarterback sometimes can be overly critical of himself, but you probably won’t find too many people disagreeing with him after Wednesday’s practice.
There was an overthrow to running back Chase Brown on a simple checkdown. A rollout where he missed wide receiver Tee Higgins along the sideline. An overthrow to Higgins on a different play.
He also missed a wide open Ja’Marr Chase and threw an incompletion to Higgins instead. And then there was the defensive play of the day (see below).
“That’s usually how it goes for the first day,” he said. “We’ve got a lot to clean up, but we’ve got a lot of time.”
“During OTAs we’re not really going against each other like that,” he added. “Offense is all about timing, rhythm, working together to become a cohesive unit, and that’s not going to be the case on the first day.”
Adding to Burrow’s disappointing day was the fact that Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart were not present marked just the latest contract saga that seems to be an annual issue for the Bengals.
“Yeah, of course it can be frustrating,” Burrow said. “But that's the business of the NFL, that's how things go.
Play of the Day
On the final play of 11-on-11 for the 1s, Geno Stone came on a safety blitz that confused Burrow, forcing the quarterback to make a dangerous throw that linebacker Oren Burks nearly intercepted.
“I've been waiting for that blitz because every time they've called it, it's on Jordan (Battle's) side,” Stone said. “I'm happy they're letting me blitz this year a little more, so I feel good about it.”
Stone is well aware of the fact that he’s yet to record a sacked in his five-year career.
He said he definitely would have sacked Burrow if he didn’t have to hold up.
“Geno does a good job of hiding it,” Burrow said.
Stone said the disguise is the key.
“I talk to Joe all the time, asking him what a quarterback is looking at,” Stone said. “I did the same thing with Lamar (Jackson in Baltimore). One thing I do is see what the quarterbacks are looking at and do the opposite. Certain things, you want to hold your shell. But at the same time, you don't want to be late in your blitz. I've tried to learn Joe's cadence as much as a I can. Every week a try to learn the quarterback's cadence and look for motions.”
Stone said as soon as he saw running back Samaje Perine motion out of the backfield, he knew he had it.”
Stone came from about 10-12 yards deep in the secondary to time the blitz perfectly, leaving Burks to cover Perine.
“(Stone) got a great rush, so Joe had to check his feet and move out of the pocket,” Burks said. “I knew it was probably going to the back because you've got to get the ball out, so I broke on it.
“Looking back, yeah, I should have come down with the pick,” Burks added. “But the first day out here, I was just trying to get a hand on the ball.”
Quote of the Day
“One thing I’ll say about Al is he lets us run the defense. It’s not pre-checks. Whatever you see out there, he lets us call what it is. And then whatever it may be, if it's not the right thing, we'll come in here and we'll talk about what we all saw and why we played it how we did and then we'll correct it. He lets us know that we have full control of the defense. That's one thing I like because we're able to go out there and play fast. Everyone's lined up right at the snap and you don't see people pointing at each other. You don't want the ball to go over your head. That's one thing we did last year, so we don't want that to happen again.” – Geno Stone
Even though it was just Day 1 of camp, Stone offered an in-depth – and telling – answer to one of the most common questions of the offseason: What is the biggest difference with Al’s Golden defense from last year.
3 Up
Al Golden
It doesn’t matter if it’s the first day of training camp or the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, if you’re calling a defense that has Burrow shaking his head and lamenting his performance, you’ve had a strong day.
Cam Taylor-Britt
Burrow would have had one more completion on the day if it weren’t an impressive effort by Cam Taylor-Britt, who knocked the ball loose from Tee Higgins near the sideline in a 7-on-7 drill.
Anyone who has watched the Bengals the last few years knows Higgins’ hands are like a vice. He has just three career fumbles and only one in the last three seasons. For Taylor-Britt to rip the ball free is worthy of a nod.
Evan McPherson
With the kicker coming off the worst season of his career and the disclosure from special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons that he suffered an ankle tweak in OTAs that set him back, McPherson went 6 for 6 on his field goals in the final drill of practice.
It was hard to gauge exact yardage from the media’s vantage point, but two of the longest kicks looked to be in the 48- to 49-yard range.
Not only were all six good, they all were dead center.
3 Down
Joe Burrow
It’s not too often you’ll see No. 9 in this section of a camp roundup. And when you do, you can pretty much guarantee he’ll come back with a vengeance the next day,
PJ Jules
It was surprisingly physical practice given that it was the first day as well as one without pads, and safety PJ Jules was a prime example on back-to-back plays.
In a 7-on-7 drill, Jules made the most forceful contact of the day, knocking rookie undrafted wide receiver Miachel Tinsley to the ground on a pass over the middle. On the next snap, Jules made contact with rookie undrafted receiver Jordan Moore.
That latter was more of a situation where both guys arrived at the spot at the same time and might have been overlooked had it not been just seconds after the previous pop.
Kole Taylor
Yeah, it’ll be a footnote by next week, and maybe sooner, but the undrafted rookie tight end had a perfectly placed pass bounce off his hands, which obviously isn’t a great way to start camp for someone trying to crack the 53.
And it wasn’t as though Jules or another defender was closing in and distracting Taylor. His drop came during a route on air.
Attendance
There were no surprise absences, with only contract-haggling defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart not present.
Defensive tackle B.J. Hill didn’t participate, nor did the three players who are prohibited from doing so because they are on injury lists – running back Zack Moss (Non-Football Injury), rookie center Seth McLaughlin (Non-Football Injury) and tight end Erick All (Physically Unable to Perform).