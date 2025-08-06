Cincinnati Bengals 2025 Futures Bets: How High Can Chase Brown Fly?
Last year we had great success betting player futures, winning nine units on those bets alone. This year, I am getting a head start with futures betting and will be releasing a mix of player and team futures bets throughout the months of July and August.
If you missed part 1, you can find some Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins props I am betting before the season begins.
Chase Brown OVER 875.5 Rushing Yards (-110 DraftKings)
After giving away a TWO unit play in the last article, I did not anticipate having another line I felt as strongly about again so soon. Yet, here we are.
Chase Brown exceeded this line last season despite not exceeding a 50% snap share until Week 6. That could be enough reason to bet this line, but there’s even more data to back up this play. Zac Taylor has regularly given one running back the lion's share of carries, and Brown stands to benefit from that in 2025.
From 2021-2024, the leading rusher for Cincinnati has averaged 15.7 carries per game, good for 267 over a full 17 game slate. Chase Brown averaged over 83 rushing yards per game when given 15+ carries in 2024, good for a 1400+ yard pace over a full season. Over the past four seasons, all 31 running backs that saw 250 or more carries surpassed this line. No matter how you slice it, it is hard to imagine Chase Brown NOT comfortably hitting this season.
Bengals OVER 9.5 Wins (-110 FanDuel)
For me this bet comes down to the fact that last year’s team, with all of its warts, won nine games. Consider all that went wrong for the 2024 Cincinnati Bengals (especially defensively and kicking), and yet they finished with nine wins. The defense and special teams only needs to be slightly improved for a few of those close losses to turn into wins.
Plus Odds Sprinkles
If you are betting the above futures, there are plus odds props you can sprinkle a fraction of a unit on, depending on your comfort level.
Chase Brown 1000+ Rushing Yards (+175 DraftKings)
If you made it this far in the article, you have already read plenty of Brown propaganda above. All of those apply to this prop as well, which is why at +175 odds I am rather comfortable climbing the ladder and sprinkling .75 units on this line as well.
Bengals to Win AFC North (+270 DraftKings)
I will sprinkle half a unit on the Bengals to win the AFC North, if for no other reason than historically repeating as champion has proven to be difficult. Since the AFC Central was remade into the North in 2002, no team has won the division in three consecutive seasons. Is that a good enough reason to bet this line? Maybe not, but for these odds and at half a unit, I am okay leaning forward on this one.
