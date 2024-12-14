Week 15 Best Bets: Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals
While the Bengals ended their losing streak, we began one with a rough showing for Monday Night Football. Going 0-6 for -4.0 units on our official bets is less than ideal, but after hitting the Just For Fun(ds) lotto ticket (+1200) it helped ease the pain.
This week presents an opportunity to build back that bankroll with my favorite plays for the Bengals' matchup against the Titans:
Bengals Alternate Point Total OVER 23.5 + Bengals -4.5 (+105 FanDuel)
While the Titans defense looked sharp last week against the hapless Jaguars, Zac Taylor, Dan Pitcher and company present a much tougher task this week. The showing against a similar defense in the New York Giants earlier this season is the one reason I am not playing a higher point total for Cincinnati.
My Bet Backers:
- The Titans have faced five top-10 scoring offenses so far this season. Those teams have scored 30, 34, 52, 23, and 42 points against Tennessee.
- The Bengals have covered the point spread in 11/12 games since 2020 when favored by 3-6 points on the road.
Joe Burrow UNDER 277.5 Passing Yards + OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns + UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (+405 DraftKings)
Banking on Joe Burrow to not go bonkers is borderline insane these days, but I will throw half a unit on this play in the instance the interior of the Titans defensive line wreaks havoc on Sunday.
My Bet Backers:
- The Titans defense has allowed just one quarterback to exceed this yardage total (Josh Allen), but seven have thrown for at least two touchdowns.
- Interestingly, Burrow has thrown for fewer than 275 yards in 5/6 games against teams under .500 this season.
Chase Brown 50+ Rushing Yards + Tony Pollard 50+ Rushing Yards (+108 DraftKings)
Pairing together a couple alternate lines that are on the lower side allow us an opportunity to double our bet. I am confidently putting a full unit on this.
My Bet Backers:
- Chase Brown has hit 50 rushing yards in 4/5 and the Titans defense has allowed nine running backs to exceed that mark.
- Tony Pollard has a questionable tag but even on a decreased workload this is a fine line as he has exceeded 50 rush yards in every game he has logged at least ten carries.
Just For Fun(ds) Parlay
Tee Higgins has been in the headlines plenty this week, and a return to Tennessee represents a homecoming for the Oak Ridge native. What’s more fun than rooting for Tee to show out in this game?
