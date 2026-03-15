BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 for NCAA Conference Tournaments and NBA Weekend Action

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers exceptional value for March 15 betting action across NCAA Conference Tournament championships and crucial NBA matchups. New users can secure up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, making this weekend's high-stakes basketball action even more compelling. With conference titles on the line and NBA playoff positioning heating up, bettors can explore extensive sportsbook promos while wagering on these pivotal games.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for conference tournaments and NBA games

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new customers with comprehensive protection on their initial sports wager. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, bettors can place their first real money wager on any NCAA Conference Tournament championship game or NBA matchup this weekend. If that initial bet loses, BetMGM returns the entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

For wagers exceeding $50, BetMGM distributes the bonus across five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of the qualifying wager amount. Smaller wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake. For example, if you wager $1,000 on a Big Ten Championship game and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000.

Key terms include:

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• The BetMGM Sportsbook promo code must be entered during registration.

• Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the welcome offer.

• Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly and must be used for additional wagers.

Consider wagering on a high-profile conference championship like the ACC Tournament final or a crucial NBA game between playoff contenders. If your $500 bet on Duke to win the ACC Championship loses, you receive five $100 bonus bets. If your $200 wager on the Lakers covering the spread wins, you keep your winnings plus the original stake without receiving bonus bets.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your bonus code for BetMGM and bet on weekend basketball

Claiming your welcome bonus for this weekend's basketball action requires completing several straightforward steps:

Register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code for BetMGM SI1500 during the sign-up process. Verify your identity by providing required documentation including a valid driver's license. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any NCAA Conference Tournament or NBA game this weekend. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500 within 24 hours.

For detailed analysis of BetMGM's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Beyond the welcome offer, BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special odds enhancements during conference tournament action and NBA games. These rotating promotions appear regularly in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app, offering additional value for continued betting activity. Existing users should check the promotions tab frequently to discover new opportunities for enhanced payouts and bonus betting credits during this exciting basketball weekend.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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