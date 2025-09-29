Cincinnati Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Monday Night Showdown vs Denver Broncos
DENVER — The Bengals play the Broncos on Monday night. They're hoping to improve to 3-1 for the first time since 2021.
If Cincinnati is going to beat Denver, they're going to have to do it without some key players.
Noah Fant (concussion) and Shemar Stewart (ankle) are both inactive. Look for Cam Grandy to fill in and pick up the slack at tight end with Fant out.
Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai need to step up with Stewart out. Ossai is expected to start, but Murphy will get plenty of snaps.
Jermaine Burton, McKinnley Jackson and Howard Cross III are also inactive.
How to Watch: Cincinnati Bengals vs Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football
Burton and Jackson have been inactive for all four games this season. Burton, a second-year receiver, was late for practice this week.
Win in Denver
If the Bengals win in Denver, they'll need to get the run game going. Chase Brown is averaging just two yards per carry so far this season.
Jake Browning made it clear that getting Brown going would give them a major boost in their quest to get a big road win in Denver.
"It's huge," Browning said. "The more we can not be one dimensional and the more we can run the ball and have efficient gains in the run game will be really helpful. Just the way the running back gets touches kind of takes some stuff off the quarterback's plate and giving me a couple of breather plays where I'm just handing the ball off and it went for 10 yards. We threw him a swing screen, went for eight. Just plays like that where I can have some pass attempts on second and short or first downs will be big in staying out of second and long, third and long. If you live in that against any team, Denver included, it's gonna be a tough battle."
For more on Monday night's game between the Bengals and the Broncos, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast